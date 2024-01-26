When Megan Thee Stallion compared the bite of her latest single, “Hiss,” to Ken Kaneki of Tokyo Ghoul’s grueling transformation into a one-eyed cannibal, her stance was clear: She’s ready to devour her enemies. It’s a ravenous welcome to her era as an independent artist, following her years-long battle with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Now creatively anew, Megan’s confronting those who’ve wronged her in the past with venomous precision. And on “Hiss,” which released on Jan. 26, her strikes are lethal.

Megan sinks her teeth into several targets on “Hiss,” but not without a declarative warning first. “I just wanna kick this shit off by saying, ‘F*ck y’all!’ / I’m finna get this sh*t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go,” she spits in the intro. She then slithers into her rivals’ territory, and seemingly references an event they’ve all mocked her for — her highly publicized trial against Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting her foot in 2022.

At its core, “Hiss” is a throbbing diss that sees Megan embracing the attitude and Pimp C-inspired iciness of her alter ego, Tina Snow. And though she doesn’t directly identify the foes in her burn book, her pointed bars — and later, another rapper’s ciphered response — leave a trail to their direction. Let’s investigate.

Tory Lanez Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Backstory: As previously mentioned, Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. However, before the trial began, Lanez was taunting the incident in his music — most notably, his 2022 album, Sorry 4 What. Fast forward to “Hiss”: Now, the ball is in Megan’s court. She appears to reference Lanez twice at the end of the track, where she raps: “I don’t give a f*ck who think what, you n*ggas is typin’ for nothin’ / On the internet typin’ this sh*t to me? Write him a letter or somethin’.” She also encourages those in the “Free Tory” movement to “download JPay” — a money transfer system used to send money to those in prison — or “schedule a conjugal visit” to see him since they “got so much to say.”

Drake Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images Backstory: Leading up to the Tory Lanez trial, there were several rappers who used Megan’s injury as a punchline in their music, most notably Drake. On 2022’s “Circo Loco,” a track from his 21 Savage-assisted album, Her Loss, he rapped: “This b*tch lie ‘bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion.” This lyric — which Lil Yachty later tried to clear up as “not a diss to Megan” on Drake’s behalf — was the beginning of his one-sided beef with her. In September 2023, nearly a year after Her Loss’ release, the rapper seemingly threw shade at Megan during his Houston stop on the It’s All A Blur tour. Fast forward to “Hiss”: With those muddy interactions, fans seem to believe Megan had an entendre of her own for Drake. In her track’s second verse, she raps: “These n*ggas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ‘round with the same scars.” Over the last year, Drake has been rumored to have gotten both a BBL and liposuction; however, he’s never confirmed the allegations. Elsewhere in the verse, Megan appears to aim at “cosplay gangsters” with “fake-ass accents” who are known for visiting “another n*gga hood like a bad bitch.” This pointed bar also feels specific to Drake, as he’s had a history of taking on different accents — specifically, dialects from artists he’s working with at the time — in his music.