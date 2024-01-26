The cobra has bared her fangs.
When Megan Thee Stallion compared the bite of her latest single, “Hiss,” to Ken Kaneki of Tokyo Ghoul’s grueling transformation into a one-eyed cannibal, her stance was clear: She’s ready to devour her enemies. It’s a ravenous welcome to her era as an independent artist, following her years-long battle with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Now creatively anew, Megan’s confronting those who’ve wronged her in the past with venomous precision. And on “Hiss,” which released on Jan. 26, her strikes are lethal.
Megan sinks her teeth into several targets on “Hiss,” but not without a declarative warning first. “I just wanna kick this shit off by saying, ‘F*ck y’all!’ / I’m finna get this sh*t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go,” she spits in the intro. She then slithers into her rivals’ territory, and seemingly references an event they’ve all mocked her for — her highly publicized trial against Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting her foot in 2022.
At its core, “Hiss” is a throbbing diss that sees Megan embracing the attitude and Pimp C-inspired iciness of her alter ego, Tina Snow. And though she doesn’t directly identify the foes in her burn book, her pointed bars — and later, another rapper’s ciphered response — leave a trail to their direction. Let’s investigate.