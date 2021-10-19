You Need To See Megan Thee Stallion & Pardi Fontaine's Iconic Anniversary IGs

Ever since Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine (his friends call him Pardi) went public in February, Instagram can’t get enough of hip hop’s latest royal couple. The two have kept hungry fans well fed with snapshots of their glittery, fairytale romance while on vacation, in front of private jets, and out partying with Jay Z. But even with all the glorious PDA they’ve revealed over the last eight months, nothing could prepare fans for the smoking hot one-year anniversary IG post that would come from the Hot Girl herself on Monday Oct. 18.

Meg shared a carousel of photos that captures your attention, to say the least. It opens on an image of Pardi sipping a tropical beverage (is it a piña colada? Is it some kind of flavored mojito? The people want answers!) from a glass that Meg is holding between her world-renowned butt cheeks. She captioned the post, “1year of fun with you 🧡 ,” and included other tender moments from their relationship like sweet backseat car selfies, a still from a trampoline romp where Meg is catching some mad air, and one more pic starring Pardi’s affection for her curves for good measure.

Not one to be outdone, Pardi swooped in with his own anniversary tribute. The rapper got creative with his anniversary post, opting to cut together a whole one-minute, 25-second film about their love. The video oscillates between silly and serious, giving its 1.3 million viewers and counting a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of their relationship with footage of Meg brushing her teeth and dancing at home.

On Feb. 19, Meg revealed that she was in a relationship during an Instagram live stream. She said, “[He’s] my boo, and I really like him… He’s my boyfriend,” calling him “so calm and so sweet.” This came days after Pardi shared snapshots from their Valentine’s Day together, which included a ride on a private jet and a lunch menu complete with fried king crab legs, ribeye steak, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Their relationship comes after Meg’s reported breakup with rapper Moneybagg Yo in 2019. But while the jury’s still out on their astrological compatibility — some consider bubbly Aquarius and skeptical Capricorn to be polar opposites when it comes to socializing — Meg and Pardi seem to be making it work in a big way. The couple appear to be happier than ever and will hopefully celebrate many more anniversaries in the future. We’ll just be over here awaiting the next frozen cocktail/butt cheek moment.