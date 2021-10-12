Megan Thee Stallion Explained Why Her Relationship Just ~ Works

Finding someone who makes you truly happy is the goal of any romantic relationship, but it’s not always easy. Still, if anyone could do it, ~you know it’s your girl~, Hot Girl Meg. And Megan Thee Stallion’s quotes about Pardi Fontaine are proof that she’s officially found that special person for her.

In an Oct. 11 episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch Show, Peace of Mind, Megan opened up about her connection with Pardi. During their conversation, Taraji asked Megan directly, “You look happier than ever, honey. Does your love life have anything to do with it?” Spoiler alert: it did.

In between laughs, Megan explained that Pardi makes her “very happy,” and added that she feels totally supported in their relationship. “My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.” And, according to Megan, this makes it different from her previous relationships.

“That’s, you know, a big thing for me because I used to be so into the physical, right, but he moves me, he inspires me. We just feel like a real team,” she explained to Taraji and her co-host, Tracie Jade.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan first confirmed her relationship with Pardi on Instagram Live in February. She told fans, “[He’s] my boo, and I really like him… He’s my boyfriend.” She also defended her beau from critics, adding, “I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet. He's so perfect and he wouldn't do anything to hurt me. Just so y'all know."

And Pardi has proven her right time and time again. He takes to Instagram on a pretty regular basis to show Megan the love. (As he should.) Whether he’s sharing her Sports Illustrated cover with the caption, “THE BLESSINGS DONT STOP,” or posting a mirror pic of the two of them with the caption, “I DONT SEE NO ONE ELSE,” it’s clear that Pardi loves Meg in an all-caps kind of way.

And who could blame him? Hot girl love is the best kind.