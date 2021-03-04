In a Feb. 19 Instagram Live, Hot Girl Meg revealed she's happily dating rapper Pardison Fontaine. I think I speak on behalf of all Meg stans when I say she deserves all the love in the world. And after her relationship with Moneybagg Yo and a string of unconfirmed, ill-fated rumored flings, it looks like Meg is happy as can be. Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's astrological compatibility indicates they might face some challenges as a couple, but if they work together, they could have something really special on their hands.

Quite famously, Megan Thee Stallion is an Aquarius. It's a fact she has proudly referenced in Instagram captions, Aquarius season tweets, and song lyrics. Meanwhile, Pardison Fontaine is a Capricorn. Meg and Pardi's signs are known to be hard-working and dedicated, both in their love lives and beyond. But their astrological compatibility can be tricky, to say the least. Here's why.

Aquarius & Capricorn Are A Classic Case Of Opposites Attract

You can always pick out the Aquarius at a party because they're always the most laid back, yet bubbly and playful. (Please see Meg's "Hit My Phone" verse: "I don't know if it's us Aquarius / That just like to have fun and ain't scared to f*ck.") Cap, on the other hand, is the type to strategically perch near near an exit and debate other party-goers about politics. This sign tends to be standoffish and will only let their guard down for a trusted few.

Even though these signs are very different, their temperaments can be refreshing to each other. Megan can pull Pardi out of his head, and he can lend her some level-headed perspective.

The Two Signs Might Often Butt Heads

The catch with "opposites attracting" is that those complementary traits can also get on the other person's nerves. Megan's big Aquarian dreams may feel idealistic or outlandish to her strait-laced Capricorn boyfriend. And at times, Pardi may be too much of a square for the H-Town Hottie. These differences can either cause this couple to fight, or to grow if they're willing to put in the work.

But Both Cap & Aquarius Are Driven AF

Aquarius is fueled by the need to help others and contribute to the greater good. Common careers recommended for this sign include educator, engineer, researcher, analyst, and environmental advocate. No matter what path Aquarius chooses, they will pursue their dreams with reckless abandon. Sound familiar?

Likewise, Cap is ambitious, practical, and disciplined. Recommended Capricorn jobs include positions in accounting, nursing, banking, and law. While every person is motivated by something different, Cap and Aquarius find each other's passions mutually admirable and sexy.

They're Both Super Devoted To Each Other

Listen to Megan's "Best You Ever Had" and you can just tell she's the quintessential Aquarius in the relationship. She falls hard and is endlessly loyal to her partners, almost to her detriment. Caps like Pardi are known for being dutiful, caring lovers. It's no surprise that Meg said her new boyfriend is "so calm and so sweet and very protective." Peak Capricorn boyfriend behavior.

Their astrological differences may sometimes cause them to butt heads, but there's totally a chance Cap and Aquarius can make it work. Even the most astrologically incompatible couples can work if they know what pain points to look out for. Here's hoping Meg and Pardi can do the same.