If Dua Lipa showing up at the Grammys without her plus one has you worried about her relationship, don't be. Even though he may not have attended the award show, Anwar Hadid celebrated Dua Lipa’s Grammy in the most adorable and relatable way.

Lipa returned home after the ceremony — where she earned another win, this time for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia — to find her boo waiting to congratulate her with hot pink balloons spelling out her name and a giant Pikachu balloon.

Along with balloons, Hadid also gave the “Don't Stop Now” singer a giant butterfly piñata, inspired by Lipa’s custom Versace Gown that featured a beaded butterfly on the bodice. Butterflies have been a recurring motif for the singer, who has been sporting them on several of her looks over the last year. “There was a lot of symbolism for me this year with butterflies and it's also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella too," Lipa told E! Live From the Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic.

Lipa was understandably blown away by Anwar’s thoughtful gesture and shared it on Twitter on March 16. “all the [butterflies] n da world waiting 4 me,” she wrote. "my angel boy Anwar Hadid."

After her win, the couple — along with the piñata — met up with the singer’s inner circle for a night out to celebrate. Lipa wore another slinky dress adorned in butterfly embroidery for the afterparty.

While this was a big night for the couple, it's far from the first time Lipa has shown off their connection with fans on social media. Since the two began dating in June 2019, they haven't been shy about their relationship. From sharing some PDA at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, to getting cozy at the MTV EMAs, to Lipa gushing about their love on their anniversary writing, "nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you," on her IG — these two seem very much in love and aren't afraid to show it.

Talk about a couple that makes your heart — wait for it — flutter.