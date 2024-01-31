Here’s How Nicki & Megan’s Confusing Feud All Began

Their hot girl summer has turned into an icy war zone.
There’s layers to rap beef. Some feuds can be deeply unserious, yet harmless enough for all those involved to move on and become friends in the future. (We love a good enemies-to-friends pipeline.) Meanwhile, there are other back-and-forths that are uncomfortably tense, and fans — or artists themselves — will use dark tactics such as doxxing to escalate the situation. It’s an unfortunate tale as old as time, and the latest example is Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s scathing beef.
The drama blew up on Jan. 26, when Megan released her loaded single, “Hiss.” While the track’s cover art favors the snake-inspired theme of “Cobra,” her approach on “Hiss” was far more venomous. She addressed those who’ve mocked her in the last three years, and included one specific bar about registered sex offenders that caught Nicki’s attention. She perceived the reference was about her husband, and after two days of relentless social media posts, she responded with her own diss track, “Big Foot.”
This feud has since taken a grim turn, and majorly confused those who weren’t aware of the animosity that lingered between the two rappers. It’s an understandable reaction, as Nicki and Megan have been throwing quiet shots at one another for over two years. Their beef has now swelled to new heights, and there’s a chance it could elevate higher.
So, how did the two reach this point? Let’s untangle their history.