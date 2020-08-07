Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really did something when they dropped their collab on Friday, Aug. 7. Fans knew they were in for a treat when the duo announced the track on Aug. 4, but no one could have guessed just how impactful it was going to be. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" lyrics are pretty polarizing, with some fans praising the lyrics as empowering, while others weren't so thrilled with the song's message and didn't find it empowering at all. But some fans just wanted too know what "WAP" means.

Cardi, who, prior to "WAP," hasn't dropped a song of her own since her May 2019 banger “Press," announced her collab with Megan on Aug. 4, alongside artwork for the song on Instagram. "Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap," she captioned the image.

Without giving too much information away, Cardi followed up her IG post with a second message to fans thanking them for the outpouring of support following her announcement, saying she'll be more open about her upcoming work very soon. "I just really want to say THANK YOU," Cardi wrote, adding the prayer hand emojis. "I will be talkin more about everything on interviews and website shall be fix real soon.I will be droppin more stuff there !"

Now that the song and music video is finally here, people are wondering if WAP really means what they think: "Wet ass p*ssy."

In short: Yes, that's what it means. The ladies rap that phrase several times throughout the song. And the lyrics of the song are all about having a WAP, and the various ways they love to have sex.

While the song might be NSFW, it has many fans feeling empowered, with listeners praising Cardi and Megan for embracing their love of sex and encouraging other women to do so as well.

Others, however, didn't find the message of the song empowering at all. Many fans found the song's opening lines, "There's some wh*res in this house," and it's many lyrics about "pleasing" a man sexually degrading.

While not everyone is in agreement about the implications of "WAP," it's safe to say the tune got everyone talking (and will undoubtedly be a dance floor anthem once is safe to hit the dance floor again).