Nikki Glaser Apologizes To Gisele Bündchen For Tom Brady Roast Joke

"She has a right to be annoyed by that."

by Dylan Kickham
Nikki Glaser didn’t hold back at all during her now-famous set at The Roast of Tom Brady, but she does have one regret. The comedian admitted she felt one of her spicier jokes about Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen went too far. And now, she’s apologizing to the supermodel for the remark.

During a Jan. 2 video interview with WSJ Magazine, Glaser was asked how she determines if a roast joke crosses a line. “If it involves someone that isn’t them in the joke, then I go, ‘OK this is questionable,’” the stand-up said. “There’s one joke where I still to this day go, ‘Ooh,’ and I’m sorry to bring it up again but it was something about Gisele dating her jiu-jitsu instructor.”

During the roast, Glaser quipped about the rumors Bündchen began dating her jiu-jitsu teacher shortly after her divorce from Brady: “How much must it suck knowing that your ex-wife's new boyfriend can beat your *ss while eating hers? That's got to be terrible.”

In the WSJ Magazine video, Glaser offered a public apology to Bündchen specifically for the joke. “I didn’t feel bad about saying that to Tom, because he signed up for the roast, you know what you’re getting. I did feel bad that I involved Gisele who wasn’t a part of it,” Glaser said. “She has a right to be annoyed by that and pissed off. If I was ever at something with her I would run the other way because I’d be so ashamed. So if you’re watching this — you’re not — I am sorry.”

Glaser previously shared her remorse over the joke in a Dec. 23 People interview. “I have a feeling that Gisele wasn't that happy with what I had said,” she said. “I mentioned her in a joke, which I did question because she wasn't there, and it's like, ‘She's not asking for this.’ But then I remembered that she's the hottest person in the world, and I go, ‘She can probably handle it.’”

“I think that comedy is always going to upset someone. And I think if I were her, I would've been annoyed too,” Glaser said. “So I give her that 100%, and if I ever met her, I would definitely apologize for hurting her feelings if she was indeed upset about it.”