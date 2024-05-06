Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tom Brady’s roast, which live-streamed on Netflix on May 5, went off without a hitch — well, if you don’t count Brady warning comedian Jeff Ross “don’t say that sh*t again” after he joked about Robert Kraft’s massage scandal. Throughout the special, several comedians and football players joined in to give Brady a brutal roast with plenty of jokes surrounding his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
The couple split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. On Oct. 28, 2022, they posted similar statements, announcing their divorce had been finalized. Both Brady and Bündchen stressed that the end of their relationship was amicable.
“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen shared on Instagram at the time.
Brady echoed her message. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote.
Since their split, there was never any indication that their breakup was messy. Brady and Bündchen emphasized their focus on being successful co-parents, not any breakup drama. Still, during Brady’s roast, that’s exactly what the participants focused on. Here are all the Gisele-related jokes you might have missed.