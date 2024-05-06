Tom Brady’s roast, which live-streamed on Netflix on May 5, went off without a hitch — well, if you don’t count Brady warning comedian Jeff Ross “don’t say that sh*t again” after he joked about Robert Kraft’s massage scandal. Throughout the special, several comedians and football players joined in to give Brady a brutal roast with plenty of jokes surrounding his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The couple split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. On Oct. 28, 2022, they posted similar statements, announcing their divorce had been finalized. Both Brady and Bündchen stressed that the end of their relationship was amicable.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen shared on Instagram at the time.

Brady echoed her message. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote.

Since their split, there was never any indication that their breakup was messy. Brady and Bündchen emphasized their focus on being successful co-parents, not any breakup drama. Still, during Brady’s roast, that’s exactly what the participants focused on. Here are all the Gisele-related jokes you might have missed.

They Joked About His Retirement Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Hart quipped about the rumors surrounding Brady and Bündchen’s divorce — specifically, that the decision to split was tied to Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you retire or we’re done. When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Hart joked.

They Made Mentions Of Gisele Moving On NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Hart also made a quip about Brady’s ex-wife moving on. “Gisele is actually here supporting you tonight, but just full transparency—she came as Antonio Brown's plus one,” Hart said during the roast.

There Were Plenty Of Jiu-Jitsu Jokes Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another popular topic among the roasters? Bündchen’s jiu-jitsu instructor, whom she reportedly started dating after their split. “The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast is when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu,’” Nikki Glaser quipped. “How much must it suck knowing that your ex-wife's new boyfriend can beat your *ss while eating hers? That's got to be terrible.” Hart also touched on the jiu-jitsu teacher rumors, insinuating that there was some infidelity. “One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f*cking karate classes a day,” he questioned the former quarterback. “Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F*ck Tom. The only bruises she had were on her *ss. Everybody should have known it.” Jeff Ross played into it too, referring to Brady as a man “with so many rings he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher.”

They Quipped About Gisele’s Other Famous Beau Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Julian Edelman, a former Patriot, referred to Brady as “Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband” during the roast, referencing Bündchen’s previous relationship with the Titanic star, which lasted from 2000 to 2005.

They Joked About The Signs Of A Breakup Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Another NFL player, Drew Bledsoe, made a joke about Brady’s football career and how he was rarely sacked as quarterback. Bledsoe joked that Brady was “pretty used to not being touched. Just like at the end of the marriage.” Oof.

They Made Ring Jokes MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images Brady earned seven Super Bowl rings over the course of his career — and even that became a source of roasting. Glaser joked, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” She wasn’t the only one to poke fun. “Tom was once asked which one of his rings was his favorite and he said, ‘The next one.’ Sorry that was a Gisele quote. My bad,” comedian Andrew Schulz joked.