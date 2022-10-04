It looks like things might really be over for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. After months of rumored tension between the couple — seemingly surrounding Brady’s un-retirement — they’re reportedly in the process of making it official. Per Page Six and People, the once-couple is gearing up to divorce — though it’s unclear where exactly they both stand. On Oct. 4, Page Six reported that both Bündchen and Brady had both hired divorce lawyers, but sources told People that only Bündchen had taken that step. Here’s what we do know (so far).

On Oct. 4, an insider told Page Six, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.” The argument in question? Apparently, when Brady announced his retirement in February, Bündchen was looking forward to more family time with him and their kids. So when he went back on his retirement in March, things reportedly did not go over too smoothly. "She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," a source told People.

Cue months of reported tension. “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told Page Six in September. Another source added, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

So where does the couple stand now? Sources don’t sound optimistic. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” an insider told Page Six.

But per People, Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer, but Brady’s been dragging his feet. According to their source, the Buccaneers quarterback is still “trying to figure out what to do.” This sounds... complicated.