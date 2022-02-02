Gisele Bündchen's reaction to Tom Brady's retirement is sweet.

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and although everyone (see: every Patriots fan) did not appreciate his heartfelt post, Gisele Bündchen didn’t take any issue with it. That same day, she took to her Instagram to reflect on her husband’s GOAT-worthy career. And Bündchen’s reaction to Brady’s retirement is proof that this family only has good things ahead.

“What a ride,” she gushed in her caption. “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.” Sweet!

In her post, Bündchen also referenced her husband’s non-QB future. “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!” She isn’t the only one, either. Her post racked up over 1 million (!) likes.

Brady appreciated his wife’s words. He commented on her post, “I couldn’t do it without your love and support! You make everyday [sic] of my life brighter and more fun and you challenge me to be my best in every aspect of my life. You are my biggest supporter and I love you more then [sic] anything in this world ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Brady also gave Bündchen and his children a special shoutout in his retirement announcement. (As he should.) “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career,” he wrote. “Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

You can’t say he’s not appreciative! And although there are still plenty of questions about what Brady’s future will look like, it certainly seems like more quality time with the fam is part of Brady’s plan.