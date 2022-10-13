One little emoji can hold a lot of power. Gisele Bündchen left a simple but telling Instagram comment amid rumors she’s divorcing Tom Brady and, um, it seems to confirm she’s not too happy with him. Rumors surfaced on Oct. 4 that Bündchen and Brady had hired divorce lawyers after a disagreement about the quarterback’s un-retirement in March. Per reports, Bündchen was anticipating more family time with Brady and their three children, and she was upset when Brady chose to return to football instead. Now, the fashion model is dropping some serious hints about her feelings.

Life coach Jay Shetty was probably not expecting to cause Brady/Bündchen drama when he wrote in an Oct. 11 Instagram post, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.” Bündchen was quick to give Shetty’s advice her stamp of approval with a “🙏.” Popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted Bündchen’s comment on Shetty’s wisdom, and fans quickly assumed she was referring to Brady. “But Tom isn't being inconsistent, he always chooses football,” one commenter joked. Another fan already predicted Bündchen’s next relationship. “So Gisele and Pete Davidson definitely gonna happen right?” Oof.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple’s friends are reportedly also mad at Brady for breaking his promise. An insider told Us Weekly on Oct. 12, “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement.” Per the source, “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.” Glad to hear she has a strong support system!

Despite their frustrations with the football star, Brady and Bündchen’s friends haven’t given up on the duo just yet. “This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage,” the Us insider noted. “Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.” Maybe there’s hope for reconciliation after all?

Whether they work things out or go ahead with the divorce, wishing Bündchen and Brady the best as they navigate this difficult situation.