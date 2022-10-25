Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still staying mum on divorce rumors, but it seems like the NFL player isn’t above hinting at some tension. During an Oct. 24 episode of his podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fiztgerald and Jim Gray, Brady opened up about life’s rough patches — and his quote about “adversity” sounded pointed.

“If you look at a loser mentality, you do quit when it gets hard, you do quit when things don’t go your way, and I think the beautiful part about life is the adversities challenge you to figure out who you really are,” he explained during the episode, per Page Six.

According to the Buccaneers quarterback, “adversities challenge you to dig deep” and to work as a team to “try and get the problem solved.” It sounded like Brady was speaking from personal experience. As he put it, “Everyone can be there during the parades, everyone can be there when they’re telling you how great you are, [but] who you are when things aren’t great, who you are when things don’t go your way when you face adversity, who are the people who stand by you? That’s what adversities really challenge you to figure out.”

It’s not clear if Brady is referring to Bündchen here, but she definitely did stand by him through many a victory parade before breakup rumors began in early October. And he hasn’t been the only one dropping hints since then. On Oct. 11, Bündchen left a telling comment on Instagram. The post read, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.” Bündchen’s comment? “🙏.” Simple, but effective.

In October, a source told People that Brady’s decision to un-retire put a serious strain on their relationship. “She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," the insider said.

Wishing both of them well — and as little “adversity” as possible.