Tom & Gisele’s Reported Custody Agreement Sounds Lax

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage might be over, but their commitment to co-parenting is still as strong as ever. On Oct. 28, the couple announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage, but they made it clear that their children’s interests will always come first. In both of their public statements, Brady and Bündchen emphasized that they would continue “co-parenting” to give their children “the love and attention they deserve.” So, what does Brady and Bündchen’s custody agreement look like? According to reports, it seems pretty lax.

On Nov. 3, a source told People that the former couple’s children, Benjamin and Vivian (Brady also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan), will be able to see either parent whenever they ask — in other words, don’t expect any custody drama from this divorce. The insider explained, “They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That's not who either of them are.”

Per the source, “The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want. They're not vindictive like that.” The insider emphasized, “These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents.”

All in all, it sounds like Brady and Bündchen’s divorce will be relatively drama-free. Per Page Six, the duo went into the marriage with an “ironclad prenup,” making dividing their assets a relatively simple process.

A source told the outlet, “There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.” However, it sounds like the exes have managed that just fine. In their public statements, both confirmed that their divorce was already “finalized.”

Based on these reports, it sounds like Brady and Bündchen made going their separate ways as painless as possible for their children. Fingers crossed that amicability continues.