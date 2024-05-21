Nikki Glaser Called Out Ben Affleck Bombing At The Tom Brady Roast

Weeks after Netflix aired The Roast of Tom Brady, the controversial night of comedy is still creating drama. The live special sparked a ton of discourse after surprise roaster Kim Kardashian was booed at the start of her set, and then the boos were removed in post-production. It was also slammed by Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen for its “irresponsible” jokes about her and her children. As if all that wasn’t enough, Nikki Glaser called out Ben Affleck for not taking the event seriously, saying that he bombed because he didn’t prepare.

Affleck was one of the many surprise roasters of the night, taking to the podium towards the end of the three-hour roast. During his set, he went on an unfocused rant about internet trolls who mock Brady, which was widely ill-received. On the opposite side of things, Glaser was lauded as one of the best performers of the night thanks to her precise and brutal quips.

During a May 16 appearance on the KFC Radio podcast, Glaser explained why she thinks Affleck bombed so hard. “I haven’t watched it again because I don’t like to watch people bomb,” Glaser said. “I know what happened: he didn’t prepare. He’s someone who’s famous enough he probably thinks it’s beneath him to do this. ‘I’m just gonna do a favor, it’s not gonna be that big of a deal.’”

Netflix

Glaser said that Affleck probably didn’t take his roast set as seriously as he should have, noting that he didn’t come up with enough ideas and simply had to keep telling his unsuccessful jokes despite them not getting a good response.

“Either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, or he didn’t practice enough,” Glaser said. “He just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time. It didn’t work right away, so it’s not gonna work later.”

The backlash comes at a particularly grim time for Affleck, who is currently at the center of rumors that he and his wife Jennifer Lopez could be nearing divorce.