Kim Kardashian Got Loudly Booed When She Showed Up At Tom Brady's Roast

Kim Kardashian was one of the surprise guests at Tom Brady’s star-studded Netflix roast, but the real surprise was how the reality star was greeted. As Kardashian took to the podium to begin her set, she was met with an overwhelming amount of boos from the audience. After that awkward start, Kardashian brought up the recent rumors that she had dated Brady, joking about why “it would never work out” between them.

Kardashian got a notably cold reception when she took the stage on May 5 for Netflix’s live-streamed event. As she started to speak, the audience erupted in boos. “All right, all right,” Kardashian responded before she soldiered ahead with her jokes.

In her set, Kardashian brought up her rumored romance with Brady. “I know there were some rumors that we were [dating], and I’d never say if we did or not,” she said. “I’d just release a tape.”

She went on to compare Brady’s looks to her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, saying the resemblance is why “it would never work out” between them. “You remind me too much of my stepdad now,” Kardashian said. “Part of me thinks you would want to [date] me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard. But I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world who proved you can do anything in this next chapter of your life. You can become a commentator or a far-right-wing Republican or even a strong confident woman.”

Brady got some revenge on Kardashian when it was finally his turn at the podium at the end of the night. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad,” Brady said, referencing Kardashian’s public parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Rumors that Kardashian and Brady may be dating bubbled up in the summer of 2023, when they were spotted getting close at a Fourth of July party. Both stars were still dealing with the aftermath of recent divorces at the time. However, various sources claimed nothing was ever romantic between Kardashian and Brady.