Caitlyn Said She Has Been "Explicitly Excluded" From The Kardashians' Hulu Show

The Kardashian-Jenners are making a big move, but one family member isn’t coming along for the ride. The famous family will make their way to Hulu come April 14 when their new show The Kardashians is set to premiere. The teaser trailer for the show dropped on Dec. 31, 2021, and it featured momager Kris Jenner, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, and, of course, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. Notably missing in the clip is Caitlyn Jenner, who was a huge part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for so many years, and some fans wondered if she was going to be part of the new Hulu show. Well, it looks like we have our answer, because Caitlyn Jenner tweeted she’s not in Hulu’s The Kardashians.

On March 10, the former Olympian took to Twitter to explain her thoughts on her family’s upcoming show. “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow,” she wrote in the caption. “And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

Still, Jenner followed her initial tweet with a bittersweet message confirming she will not be part of the show, despite wanting to be involved. “Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show,” she wrote. “With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!”

Jenner went on to reveal that she was blindsided by the decision, and although she has no bad blood with her family, she claimed the show “explicitly excluded” her.

“Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing,” Jenner wrote. “But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show.”

Although fans won’t see Jenner in The Kardashians, viewers will get plenty of other questions answered like how Kim and Pete Davidson started dating. In a March 9 interview with Variety, Kim publicly spoke about her romantic relationship with Davidson, and said the show will reveal “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” Kim said. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

And that’s not the only relationship audiences will get answers about. Khloé also admitted to Variety that the show will cover Tristian Thompson’s cheating scandal that took place in January 2022. “It will be addressed on the show,” Khloé said. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”

She continued, “I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it’s not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it.”

The Kardashians will begin streaming on April 14 on Hulu.