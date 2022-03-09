Kim Is 100% Explaining How She Met Pete On The Kardashians Hulu Show

In a new interview with Variety, the Kardashians dropped numerous hints about what to expect when their aptly-titled new Hulu series premieres on April 14. One teaser stood out the most: Kim Kardashian said The Kardashians will reveal how she met Pete Davidson.

Yep, viewers will be given the full rundown of how Kim and Pete began dating. Like Bible, audiences will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” Kim said. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

When asked whether or not fans will see the Saturday Night Live comedian on the new show, Kim said, “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it.” She continued, “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After Kim was robbed in her Paris hotel room in 2016, the reality star and businesswoman vowed to guard some moments of her private life. This remained important to her as she filmed for Hulu. “We used to share so much in real time, and once we realized that real time can get a little bit scary and tricky, we have saved so much more,” Kim told Variety. “I think we’re still really good at sharing. I think we’re just really cautious and careful, and I think that’s OK.”

Most recently, Kim’s divorce from Kanye “Ye” West has continued to make headlines. On Feb. 4, Kim released a statement on her IG Story addressing Kanye’s use of social media while airing his grievances about the divorce. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote.

Kanye took accountability for his part in sharing private details about their dynamic, but the event reportedly caused her “emotional distress,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ. On March 2, Kim was declared legally single and dropped “West” from all of her social media handles. She is now in the process of rebranding KKW Beauty.

According to Variety, Kanye was actually involved in some The Kardashians scenes before his public feud with Kim. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately,” Kim said. “I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

With only a few weeks until the show’s premiere, it sounds like a lot of our questions will soon be answered.