Ray J Claimed That Kim And Kris Leaked The Sex Tape
Come again?
In the Kardashians’ latest venture into reality TV with Hulu’s (aptly named) The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sex tape from 2003 became a popular topic of conversation once more — this time, because her son Saint West saw an ad for new, unreleased footage on his Roblox. As the show tells it, following the discovery, Kanye West flew to Los Angeles to get the full sex tape from Ray J, so that Kim could finally put all of the drama behind her ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut. It was a sweet moment — especially considering all of the divorce drama viewers know Kimye’s about to face — but it may not have been 100% accurate. (Reality TV? Edited? Never!)
In a May 4 interview with Daily Mail, Ray J claimed he wasn’t the one responsible for releasing the sex tape, throwing this whole plot line into question. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” he claimed. According to him, it was actually Kim and her mom Kris Jenner who shared the tape with the world. “Once I pitched the idea to [Kim], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.” (Elite Daily reached out to Kim and Kris for comment on this claim, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
So, um, what is the truth? Behold, a full timeline of Kim and Ray J’s sex tape drama.
Still waiting on Kim and Kris to respond to Ray J’s claims, but I have a feeling I know what Season 2, Episode 1 of The Kardashians will cover.