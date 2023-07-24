It seems like Tom Brady is ready to move on. Following the former NFL player’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, dating rumors have started to surround him. Though Brady has stayed tight-lipped on his current relationship status, the latest bout of speculation is looking pretty legitimate. ICYMI, on July 21, Brady was photographed with model (and Bradley Cooper’s ex) Irina Shayk, taking her to his Los Angeles home.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Brady and Shayk were spotted looking cozy on a drive from the Hotel Bel-Air to his house in LA. Per the outlet, Shayk slept at Brady’s place. He was spotted dropping her back off at the hotel the next morning on July 22 — and then photographed again later that afternoon picking her up for another date.

This isn’t the first report of Shayk and Brady getting closer. On June 9, Page Six reported that the model made a “beeline” for Brady when they were both guests at the same wedding. “She followed him around all weekend,” a source claimed. “She was throwing herself at him.” (At the time, Shayk’s manager called the claims “totally fictional.”)

Per People, Brady and Shayk’s fling has been going on for “a few weeks.” According to an insider, Brady asked Shayk, who is based in New York City, to “fly out and meet up in Los Angeles.” Although the duo reportedly “have never been involved romantically before,” there is a “spark” and “attraction” between them.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Paparazzi photos aside, there’s still no confirmation from Brady and Shayk that they are anything more than friends — and this isn’t the only romance rumor surrounding the football star. Specifically, some fans have been shipping Kim Kardashian and Brady, especially after they both attended Michael Rubin’s White Party on July 4.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin’s white party and had a good time together.” However, per People sources, the duo “barely even said hello.” On July 16, Rubin, aka the host himself, clarified the sitch to ET, calling the rumors “crazy” and affirming “they’re just friends.” (So maybe Brady isn’t the mysterious “Fred” that keeps getting referenced on The Kardashians?)

As for Bündchen, she reportedly has no issue with Brady moving on. A source told TMZ on July 24 that Brady’s ex is supportive of his new rumored romance with Shayk: “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”