Wicked was right — pink goes well with green. To celebrate the launch of Rare Beauty’s newest Find Comfort scent, the brand founded by Selena Gomez has partnered with coffee shop La La Land Kind Cafe on an exclusive Sweet as a Peach Matcha Latte.

The $7 limited-edition drink is available now through Dec. 31 at all La La Land locations, and the first 200 fans who order theirs will receive a full-size Rare Beauty product from the new Awaken Confidence Collection.

Gomez shared on Instagram that the Awaken Confidence fragrance is inspired by “juicy peach and fresh flower blossom,” and comes in a body mist ($28) and all-new Bouncy Body Cream ($36). Rare Beauty first launched the Find Comfort body collection last December with a lotion, hand cream, fragrance mist, and aromatherapy pen.

The OG scent has notes of lemon zest, jasmine, and cashmere wood, which Gomez said in the press release was “sparkling, uplifting, and joyful, yet simultaneously intensely emotional, sensitive, grounded, and nuanced.” This new fruity and floral scent is “joyful and vibrant,” according to the newly engaged Gomez.

As a fan of both Rare Beauty and La La Land Cafe’s drinks, this pairing seemed too good to be true, so I had to try the specialty matcha latte for myself.

My Honest Review Of Rare Beauty’s Peach Matcha Latte

Rachel Chapman

The first thing I noticed about the Sweet as a Peach Matcha Latte is how Wicked-core it is. With the Glindafied pink milk on the bottom and Elphaba-like green matcha on top, it’s aesthetically pleasing and right on theme for Wicked winter.

It also matched the new Find Comfort packaging, which is a rosy, blush pink. Of course, looks aren’t everything. Luckily, the Sweet as a Peach Matcha Latte tasted just as good as its appearance. The peach flavors helped to balance out the earthy matcha on top for a really refreshing and delicious sip.

Rachel Chapman

You do have to mix the pink with the green for the perfect sip, so be sure to snap your pics first and then enjoy. As a matcha girlie who doesn’t like things overly sweet, this was the perfect combo and drink to get me through the afternoon slump.

As For The Scent Itself...

The flavors also paired really well with the Awaken Confidence scent that I immediately sprayed all over myself with the Body & Hair Fragrance Mist. I also used the Bouncy Body Cream on my hands, which melted right into my skin. Gomez said, “I love the deep hydration body creams give but found a lot of them felt super sticky, so I wanted to change that,” and with my first application, I found that to be true.

The scent is pretty strong — stronger than the matcha latte — so a little goes a long way. If you aren’t one of the first 200 fans and miss out on getting one of the new Awaken Confidence products with your latte, you can find the full collection at Sephora, Kohl’s, Space NK, and RareBeauty.com now.