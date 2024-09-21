Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber. At least, that’s what TikToker Logan Moffitt (@logagm) has convinced the FYP with his viral cucumber salad recipes.

Moffitt, aka Cucumber Guy, posted his first cucumber-filled TikTok in early July, which helped him gain over 6.5 million followers. Even though the 23-year-old’s recipes are pretty simple to DIY at home — you just need a few ingredients, plastic containers, a sliced cucumber, and monosodium glutamate (MSG), obviously — he now has his most popular recipe on the menu at all La La Land Kind Cafe locations in California and Texas.

A Breakdown Of The Logan Cucumber Salad

1 sliced Persian cucumber with everything seasoning

Smoked salmon

Avocado

Cream cheese

Red onion

Capers

Lemon

Dill

Pepper

MSG

For an additional 50 cents, you can add bagel chips to the $12 cucumber salad as well.

Moffitt shares a variety of cucumber recipes on his TikTok, but for La La Land Cafe, he went with the salmon bagel version. “It’s so exciting that my favorite cucumber recipe is available for you guys to buy in store,” he shared in a TikTok announcing the collab, which will be available at the eatery for the next six months.

I’ve watched almost every single one of Moffitt’s TikToks and have been wanting to try one of his recipes for months. Luckily, this collab came along to do all the heavy lifting. Below, you’ll find my honest review of The Logan cucumber salad from La La Land Cafe.

Eating An Entire Cucumber Has Never Been Tastier

My expectations were high for this cucumber salad, because it’s basically a deconstructed everything bagel with salmon and cream cheese, which I love.

Rachel Chapman

It would be hard to mess this up IMO, and thankfully, La La Land Cafe did not. It was like eating a bagel — but instead of all the toppings being served to you on bread, you get a slice of cucumber in each bite.

The most surprising thing was its spice levels; I was not expecting the heat that came from the pepper — but in a good way. It wasn’t too spicy; I just couldn’t devour it as quickly as I wanted and needed an occasional sip or two from my Pumpkin Spice Latte, also from La La Land Cafe.

Logan Moffitt/TikTok

I was a little bummed this didn’t come stuffed like Moffitt’s salads appear on TikTok, especially since it was $12. However, it was a fairly nice portion. I ate about half of it for lunch and enjoyed the rest for a pre-dinner snack.

Even though it’s an additional cost, I do highly recommend getting the bagel chips on top. They added an extra dry crisp for an otherwise creamy salad.

TL;DR

I still want to try making my own cucumber salad at home, but this was so easy to order and a solid 5 out of 5. So for any of my fellow lazy girls just looking for a quick and delicious lunch (or anyone afraid to use the mandoline slicer that Moffitt uses in all his TikToks) this one’s for you.