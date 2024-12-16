After one year of dating (and several years of friendship), Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged. On Dec. 11, Gomez shared the exciting update on Instagram, captioning her post, “forever begins now.” Since then, many celebrities (including self-proclaimed “flower girl” Taylor Swift) weighed in on the announcement, celebrating the couple.

While the couple has not shared too many details about the romantic moment (at least, not yet), they have shared plenty of intel on their relationship over the past year. In May, Howard Stern told Blanco he hoped that the couple would get married. Blanco replied, “You and me both.”

It isn’t just Blanco discussing Gomez, either. Four months later, in a September cover story for Vanity Fair, Gomez told the outlet, “I’ve never been loved this way.” She continued, “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

If Blanco and Gomez keep up with this level of candor, they will likely share more about their sweet engagement. In the meantime, here is everything fans have learned about the couple’s proposal so far, from the diamond ring to the menu.

He Proposed On A Sound Stage

Instagram: @itsbennyblanco

Blanco orchestrated the perfect park picnic to pop the question. In a behind-the-scenes video from the proposal, which Blanco shared on IG Stories, it’s clear that the engagement happened on a sound stage, not outside.

After Blanco shared more clips of the sound stage setup, some fans speculated that the proposal was recorded and that the couple will eventually release the video.

Selena Was Surprised

Instagram: @selenagomez

Sources told People that Blanco proposed on Dec. 11, and the couple waited until later in the day to share the happy update with the world. “It was very her,” an insider told the outlet about the romantic moment. “It was a total surprise to Selena.” Per the People insider, the couple hosted an “impromptu gathering” after the engagement to celebrate with friends and family.

Because the proposal came as a surprise, it seems like Blanco wasn’t sure of Gomez’s answer ahead of time. Pia Baroncini, the creative director of LPA, commented on the engagement post, seemingly quoting him: “‘What if she doesn’t say yes?’ ❤️❤️❤️.”

There Was Taco Bell

Instagram: @selenagomez

For People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, Blanco opened up about date nights with Gomez. In a video interview, he said, “I go all out for every date. We go out for each other.”

According to the music producer, Taco Bell is the quickest way to Gomez’s heart. He continued, “She also likes something so simple. For Valentine's Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie theatre nachos, I found her favorite pickles from Texas, and I deep-fried them for her. And then [I got her] just like all her favorite candies and hot Cheetos.”

It’s no surprise that he came equipped with Taco Bell for the proposal. In Gomez’s Instagram post announcing the engagement, a box from the fast food chain is visible on their picnic blanket.

He Proposed With A Marquise Diamond Ring

Instagram: @selenagomez

Blanco proposed with a marquise-shaped diamond ring, set on a diamond eternity band. The rare gem is approximately 6 carats, and jewelers have estimated its price between $225,000 to $1 million.

For fans of Gomez’s music, these ring details might sound familiar. In her 2015 single “Good For You,” Gomez sang, “I'm on my marquise diamonds / I'm a marquise diamond.” And no, it doesn’t seem like this was a coincidence. When Blanco shared a post-proposal video on IG, he set it to the tune of Gomez’s track.