Met Gala looks are supposed to cause a commotion online, but BLACKPINK star Lisa got more than she bargained for during the May 5 event. She was one of the many Louis Vuitton models who rocked a pantless look to the gala, which she probably regretted shortly after her walk once her embroidered underwear became the talk of the night. Online, viewers became convinced that the undergarments featured an image of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

However, a representative for the artist who made the look confirmed that viral claim was false. The Louis Vuitton-designed lace detailing was created from the artwork of painter Henry Taylor.

“The figure featured in Lisa’s Louis Vuitton look is not Rosa Parks, but one of Henry’s neighbors,” a representative for Taylor said in a statement to Vulture. The image that particularly had a lot of viewers up in arms was the depiction of a bespectacled older woman on the front of Lisa’s bottoms.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Per the artist’s rep, this is not an image of Parks. “The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Taylor’s artwork, are all drawn from his personal life — family members, friends, and neighbors,” the statement read. “These figures come directly from Henry’s existing artworks, which he provided to LVMH for Pharrell’s debut collection with Louis Vuitton in 2023. None of the individuals depicted in any of the garments are Rosa Parks or other well-known figures from Black cultural history. They are all people from Henry’s own life.”

The outfit was selected for Lisa by Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams, to coincide with the Met Gala theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” In a video for Vogue, Williams described Lisa’s ensemble as a piece meant to “highlight the taste level and the taste buds of Black people.”