Somehow, in between globetrotting on her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: The Tour, writing entrancing melodies for film, and bringing everyone to tears with her angelic vocals, Billie Eilish has managed to create an award-winning (and viral) perfume line, featuring bakery gourmand flavors, fresh smells, and soft spicy notes — basically, everything one could ask for in a fragrance collection. But, now the “Chihiro” singer is upping the ante with the release of her newest scent, Your Turn.

A unique mix of bright zestiness, tropical fruits, and warm musk, this perfume — which drops on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. ET — brings a sense of individuality and versatility to her existing line comprised of Eilish, Eilish No.2, and the limited-edition Eilish No. 3. And, in true Billie fashion, it’s all wrapped up in a bottle that matches her cool-girl aesthetic, and has a targeted meaning that resonates with her music style.

As a perfume connoisseur and lover of her OGfragrance drop, I had to put this new scent to the test. Below, you’ll find my honest thoughts and opinions of Your Turn after wearing it for a few days.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Robin Harper

Fast Facts:

Price: You can find Your Turn on BillieEilishFragrances.com at 100mL for $90, 50mL for $80, 30mL for $70, and a 10mL travel spray for $28. It will be available to shop at Ulta and other global retailers later this spring.

You can find Your Turn on BillieEilishFragrances.com at 100mL for $90, 50mL for $80, 30mL for $70, and a 10mL travel spray for $28. It will be available to shop at Ulta and other global retailers later this spring. Who this best for: This is a perfume for someone interested in adaptability.

This is a perfume for someone interested in adaptability. What I like: I live for the versatility of the scent blend, and I’m obsessed with the chic yet cool bottle.

I live for the versatility of the scent blend, and I’m obsessed with the chic yet cool bottle. What I don’t like: Billie gets no notes from me.

Billie gets no notes from me. My rating: 5/5

Packaging:

Because Eilish stuck to the same bust-shaped bottles for her other fragrance launches, I thought she might stay with the same iconic theme. But, just like its smell, the bottle for Your Turn sets itself apart.

The perfume is housed in a model of stacked silver chrome dice. This was inspired the Grammy winner’s admiration for dice, and the unexpected nature of rolling ‘em speaks to the qualities of the scent’s mix.

I love a perfume with fun packaging, but I don’t like it when it reads low quality. Your Turn looks stunning on my vanity and feels very hip, yet still boujee and chic.

First Impressions:

When I spritzed the fragrance for the first time, I was going in blind. I didn’t read anything on the notes and wanted to be surprised when the scent hit the hair — and I was pleasantly surprised. I typically go for sweet vanillas like Eilish’s first perfume release, but this was something different as it wasn’t immediately a floral, spicy, or clean scent. I couldn’t put my finger on what I was smelling, but I knew I liked it.

According to the product’s scent description, it opens with bergamot peel, cardamom, and ginger, but as it gets deeper, you’ll get the sense of peach skin, night-blooming jasmine, and a splash of coconut water. Once it dries down, though, the richness of Australian sandalwood adds a muskiness.

Courtesy of Billie Eilish Fragrances

This account of the fragrance is totally accurate. At first, I was met with an invigorating scent that gave me a minor energy boost because of its brightness, but after it lingered on my skin, I was catching fruity piña colada juiciness that made me want to book an island vacation immediately. After a few more minutes went by, the scent had a rich undertone when the woodiness of the sandalwood poked through.

How To Apply:

How you apply your fragrance is always a personal choice, but I opt for spritzing the neck and wrists. During the summer, I’ll usually add a touch behind my knees to maximize the aroma.

The Results:

It definitely felt like I was going on a journey, and I liked how the scent matched so many different energies. In the end, they mingled beautifully, but I could note each vibe. It was unlike anything I’ve tried before. Plus, the smell was very present, but didn’t feel like it was overpowering or going to give me a headache.

Similar Products:

The individuality of this product makes it hard to match, but with the mix of zest, fruitiness, and warmth, these scents are in the same wheelhouse.

Is Billie Eilish’s Your Turn Perfume Worth It?

Billie Eilish’s Your Turn is one of a kind. Every time I wore it, it lasted the whole day, and the scent was never compromised. Everything blends in a delicious mix, but when I brought my wrist to my nose, I could still pick out the energizing zest, the grip of fruit and coconut water, and the warmth of the sandalwood.

Courtesy of Billie Eilish Fragrances

Because it hits all these marks, it’s a super flexible scent that can be worn during any season. I pictured myself on a sandy beach, but the coziness also felt very appropriate for winter. Plus, its alluring quality makes it great for date night, but the more spirited notes are the perfect pick-me-up for an early morning. With all this being said, it’s 100% worth it. And, with several different sizes, you can customize it to your needs.

Since it’s so versatile, it’s about to become my go-to travel scent. My suitcase will not be complete without my bottle of Your Turn.

About Me:

When it comes to beauty, all things makeup, hair products, and fragrances, will forever be my jam. As for my tastes, I lean toward maximalism with a love of glitter eyeshadow, glossed lips, and fun hairstyles. There’s no fun in beauty without experimentation and innovation.