A bag serves as more than just a practical function. It can also be a *serve*, denoting a certain status or an accessory to complete your ‘fit. For a select special few, it can even be dubbed by the fashion community as the It Bag of the season. Today, that title belongs to the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag.

Previous bags that were worthy of the same crown have differed drastically, running the gamut in all categories from different sizes and styles like the Celine Luggage Tote and the Jacquemus Le Chiquito, to varying price points like the Telfar Shopper ($150+) to the Hermés Birkin ($8,000+). While the popularity of these coveted purses sometimes lasts for a moment before being labeled “cheugy,” the cultural impact can last well beyond its golden years. The aforementioned Coach bag has that staying power.

Coach’s Brooklyn Shoulder Bag Is Already Celeb-Beloved

In recent years, Coach has been embraced by both Gen Z and millennials alike, in large part due to the virality of its signature Tabby bag. Since its comeback, celebs and influencers alike have been wearing the brand more and more; and one of the latest iterations, the Brooklyn, has become a go-to for arguably one of the most influential celebs of her generation: Bella Hadid.

Since July, the 27-year-old supermodel has been spotted carrying two iterations of the Brooklyn bag: one in black leather; one in brown suede — both ludicrously capacious.

The Cost Of The Tote Depends On The Size

The bag comes in a breadth of neutral tones; apart from her black and “Cedar” brown editions, you can also find the hobo style tote in tan, “Dark Ruby,” “Dark Stone,” and “Maple.”

Hadid’s exact accessories, both the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39, retail at just under $500 each. The smaller version, Shoulder Bag 28, comes in at $200 less.

How To Style Coach’s Brooklyn Shoulder Bag

While the images of the the “urban cowgirl” holding the bag can influence a lot of fans to jump on board the trend, as a fashion editor, I am not easily persuaded. So, naturally, I had to take the bag for test drive.

For two weeks, I tried Coach’s Brooklyn bag, carrying it for very different purposes during fashion month. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

At The Office

I work in fashion and the restrictions to our work attire are somewhat blurred — almost non-existent. But working in an office and having external meetings with other industry professionals does present its own set of rules.

I wore the bag with a fitted denim suit, but it can work with any traditional office attire. No one really carries a briefcase anymore and a backpack can easily give back-to-school vibes, so the Brooklyn’s easy shape helped keep the look clean and, more importantly, had enough room to hold all my work essentials including my laptop, chargers, phone, and wallet.

On A Farm

It’s fall and I love doing traditional autumn activities, so I decided to take a trip with some friends to a local farm just outside of the city.

From apple picking and corn mazes to a hay ride around the orchard, the bag survived all the hazards of countryside. Its durability was put to the test even further, successfully bearing the weight of the day’s harvest.

At The Airport

I often travel for work, whether it’s for a photo shoot in Los Angeles or fashion week in Paris. While my checked bag strategy still needs some work (I’m guilty of overpacking), I have loading up my personal bag down to a T.

The tote is the perfect travel companion: roomy enough for all the important travel gear and small enough to prevent any overstuffing (did I mention I have a problem?). The concealed pocket on the inside is great for quickly grabbing your passport for those who have anxiety with TSA agents.

TL;DR

After carrying the bag for a couple weeks, I can confirm that this bindle tote can work effortlessly with almost every outfit and occasion. The slouchy style gives a “throw-it-all-in” vibe, essential for running those quick errands on the weekend. At the same time, its minimalist design is perfect for the internship or office professional and is spacious enough the frequent flyer (and yes, it fits under the seat in front of you!).

So, while Coach’s Brooklyn bag is the It Bag for now, it’s timeless design, versatility, and function, will make it a closet staple for years to come.