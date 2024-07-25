In 2023, Coach’s Tabby bag went TikTok-viral. The flap-top accessory gained it bag status after outfitting the arms of street-style stars and social media influencers alike. In more recent months, you could find the Quilted version on the likes of stars like Camila Mendes, one of the brand’s ambassadors. As of this month, the bag began to conquer a different space: the virtual gaming world.

As part of Coach’s “Find Your Courage” campaign, which launched on July 19, the chronically online at the immersive virtual universes in Roblox and Zepeto will now have the chance to rock their own quilted Tabby bags, among other virtual goods from the label’s Spring 2024 collection.

When Coach Meets Roblox

The American label launched a campaign that follows imma, a virtual human on a journey to self-discovery. That self-discovery involves a stylish romp through themed worlds, each with its unique set of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories.

On Roblox, users can rock both free and purchasable Coach pieces via Fashion Klossette, the platform’s premier destination for fashion and beauty, and Fashion Famous 2, the recently launched follow-up to the buzzy 2016 fashion game.

Though both experiences offer different-themed Coach worlds, challenges, and items, they culminate in a scavenger hunt for hidden items across both platforms. After completing the challenge of strutting their styled looks on a dedicated runway, they can even earn free items.

Courtesy of Coach

As is typical on these platforms, users can also earn virtual coins if other gamers vote on their perfectly styled ’fits.

Zepeto’s Getting A Coach Exclusive

Roblox users aren’t the only gamers privy to a new Coach wardrobe. The label is also infiltrating Zepeto, a burgeoning social avatar app. Per the press statement, users can style their avatars in the brand’s latest offerings “created in collaboration with one of their top creators, NOVA,” as well as create “user-generated content (UGC) including short form-videos.”

The partnership also marks the first time a luxury brand is releasing a limited item on the platform, giving users a chance to own a coveted piece. The Coach items are currently available to shop with premium ZEMs, Zepeto’s in-game currency.

Courtesy of Coach

Per Sandeep Seth, Tapestry’s Chief Growth Officer and Coach’s Global CMO, “It’s about creating a space where people can express their individuality and style in an environment where they feel most at home.”