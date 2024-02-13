BeyHive May Have Already Figured Out What Genre Act III Will Be

There’s a new blonde-haired sheriff in town: Beyoncé. Or in this case, Yee-Honcé — her name’s still a work in progress. Nonetheless, the singer’s western persona is a riveting introduction to Act II of her three-part album, which is set to release on Mar. 29. This announcement surprised fans who believed her second act would be a continuation of house music, though she closed the door to her Renaissance ballroom two months ago. Now, with the rise of her new era, the BeyHive may have already predicted what genre will dominate Act III. Let’s discuss.

Many fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) believe Act III will be an ode to rock ‘n’ roll. This hunch derives from theories that Beyoncé’s trilogy album is an homage to sounds that originated from Black culture. She began with Renaissance, whose sampling and lyrical finesse celebrates the Black and Latinx icons — stretching from DJs to queer legends in ballroom — across Detroit, Chicago, and New York who created house music. Not to mention, she grounded the rich roars of HBCU culture in the album’s final send-off, “My House.”

That aura carries over to Act II, whose two lead singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” are undeniable reminders of the Black roots in country-western music. (These origins also scale beyond music, and as a Texan woman, Beyoncé has shown that she’s aware of those ties.) Also, this sound isn’t uncharted ground for her. She first embraced the genre on 2016’s “Daddy Lessons” from Lemonade, a stunner she later performed with the Chicks at the CMA Awards that year. This crossover received quite the racial backlash, which ironically speaks to how detached some listeners are to the genre’s musical history.

Similar to house music and country, there are several Black musicians who laid the groundwork for rock music. With this direction, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Beyoncé rage on a guitar in Act III. If anything, it’ll be a welcomed pivot, as the singer’s shown she can handle the gust and rhythm of the genre. On Lemonade’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” which was co-produced by The White Stripes’ Jack White, Beyoncé confronts her cheating spouse over a rippling Led Zeppelin sample.

The ferocious track — which was also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2017 Grammys — still elicits goosebumps, especially thanks to this theory, now at the forefront of many fans’ minds. That’s not all from Lemonade, though. She also slightly dipped her toes in rock on The Weekend-assisted “6 Inch.” Elsewhere, she added a breathy touch to grungy guitars on her debut album’s underrated “Hip Hop Star,” and embraced an alternative edge on “Haunted” from 2013’s self-titled.

Even her 2017 remix of “Crazy In Love” for the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy is evocatively alternative, and personally, recalls glimpses of Deftones’ “Change (In The House of Flies).” To simplify this all: Beyoncé has a damn good ear for a rock-infused hit.

For over a decade, Beyoncé has made pop music on her own terms. And if she embraces rock in the album’s final act, it’ll be a long-awaited moment.