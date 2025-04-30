Dust off your Stetsons, the cowboycore aesthetic is back (and hotter than ever), courtesy of Beyoncé. Fresh off her Grammy win for Album of the Year, the multi-hyphenate officially kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles on April 28. The 32-show run will stop in cities like Chicago, Paris, London, and Bey’s hometown, Houston.

The three-hour production includes a 37-song set list, flying cars, several costume changes, stunning visuals, and adorable cameos from Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. It’s quickly filling the void left after Taylor Swift hung up her Christian Louboutin boots, ending the Eras Tour in December 2024. And now that the BeyHive’s gotten a glimpse into what Beyoncé has in store (thanks, TikTok!), fans are even more excited to attend what’s set to be the concert of the summer.

Before you head to your show(s) of choice, though, you’ll want to be as prepared as possible. After attending opening night at SoFi Stadium, I created a handy guide of everything you need to know about the Cowboy Carter Tour, from what to bring to how much the cop-worthy swag costs.

You Don’t Need A Ticket To Get Merch

Similar to the Eras Tour and Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour merch is available outside the venue for fans with or without tickets to the show. You can even purchase your merch before doors open to make sure you’re not carrying it around all night. On Night 1, the merch truck opened at 2 p.m. PT, so you may want to get there early to snag the shirts, hats, and fans you want without waiting in long lines.

Cowboy Carter Merch Is Cheaper Than The Renaissance Tour’s

Ticket prices for the Cowboy Carter Tour may have been more than what fans expected, but the merch is at least slightly cheaper than Renaissance’s. For example, a shirt at Beyoncé’s previous tour was around $60; for Cowboy Carter, it’s $55. That’s still a bit of a splurge, but TikTok is loving the Cowboy Carter merch and there are plenty of cop-worthy items. One fan even commented that Beyoncé’s merch is high-quality and worth the splurge, saying, “My Renaissance merch was heavy duty and hasn’t faded or shrunk in almost two years.”

Here’s a price breakdown of what you can expect at the Cowboy Carter merch truck:

Zip-up hoodie: $150

Classic hoodie: $150

Denim shorts: $90

Sweatshirt: $90

Jersey: $80

T-shirt: $55-$75

Long sleeve shirt: $55-$75

Cowboy hat: $50-$75

Tank top: $50

Baseball cap: $40-$50

Folding fan: $35

Bandana: $35

Cowboy Carter flag: $25

Patches: $20

Paper fan: $15

Buttons: $10

You could basically build an entire concert ‘fit with what’s available, and there are several items that are already becoming TikTok faves. The cropped red and blue jerseys are just as popular as the soccer jerseys from Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour. Fans have also been loving the cowboy hats and baseball caps, especially the one that comes with a bottle opener on the rim. A more budget-friendly item in the collection that can be used during the show and all throughout the summer months is the folding fan.

Of course, if you already spent all your money on tickets and parking, you do get one of the coolest pieces of merch for free when you walk in. Just like the light-up wristbands at the Eras Tour, fans are handed a Cowboy Carter wristband when they enter the stadium. The best part is the strap that says “Cowboy Carter” and looks just like the sash Beyoncé is wearing on the album cover. You’re asked to recycle your band at the end of the night... but I saw plenty of fans taking theirs home for keepsakes.

Bring The Essentials

The show is around three hours long, and that’s not including the time you need to factor in for merch, snacks, and restroom visits before it all begins. Plan to be at the stadium for at least four or five hours by packing the must-haves.

Most venues have a clear bag policy, so be sure to check your stadium’s requirements ahead of time. To make sure you have enough battery power on your phone to take all the photos and videos you want, you’ll need a charger and some cables. You also want to be prepped with things like hand sanitizer, ear plugs, a small wallet, and anything you need to touch up your makeup. If you plan to wear cowboy boots for some Insta pics before the show, you may even want to bring a backup pair of flats as well.

There Are Plenty Of Ways To Get Last-Minute Tickets

If you still don’t have a ticket to the Cowboy Carter Tour, no need to worry. Some fans saw $50 resale tickets the day of the show, so you may get lucky refreshing Ticketmaster hours before Beyoncé goes on stage. (BTW, she went on at 8:15 p.m. on opening night.)

Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Marriott Bonvoy members can also enter a sweepstakes for the ultimate Cowboy Carter Tour experience. Winners get a chance to bring five of their friends to one of five tour dates, and have everything from airfare, hotel, concert tickets, and glam taken care of. If Beyoncé is coming to your city, Marriott Bonvoy is also giving away tickets for two people along with welcome gifts to the Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta shows.

Basically, you won’t have to manifest too hard if you’ve got the Cowboy Carter Tour on your to-do list this summer — so giddy on up.