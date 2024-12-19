Technically, the last Eras Tour show was Dec. 8, but nobody would know that after seeing photos of Travis Kelce’s Eras-themed surprise party for Taylor Swift. To congratulate Swift on the record-breaking tour, Kelce hosted a celebration, featuring friendship bracelets and Eras-inspired outfits.

The couple’s friends who attended the party have shared plenty of photos from the bash. The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim — all made appearances. Donna Kelce and Swift’s long-time BFF Ashley Avignone were also there. On Dec. 19, Avignone posted about the celebration, “When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included 🥳.” Those props included “Willow”-inspired cloaks, a recreation of the cleaning cart Swift used to get to stage, and a “22” hat that Kelce gave to Swift mid-party. (In another pic, Kelce was caught giving a speech at the event.)

On Dec. 18, Brittany Mahomes also posted several pictures on IG, showing off her Fearless-themed dress and Patrick Mahomes’ tux and top hat (a nod to Kelce’s Eras debut). Friendship bracelets and more concert callbacks — like a fake snake symbolizing Reputation and a blazer similar to what Swift wore while performing “The Man” — were also spotted in her photos.

Ross Travis shared more pictures from the event on Dec. 18, confirming it was modeled after the Eras Tour. (There was even a lit-up Eras sign.) “Epic night for an Epic run! 🕺🏽🪩,” Travis captioned his post. On his Stories, he wrote, “Eras complete ✅🤘🏽 Congrats Tay!” His IG from the party also included some snaps of Swift and Kelce together — and it looked like Mahomes wasn’t the only one channeling Kelce’s tux look from the tour. Kelce also revisited his iconic ‘fit.

JoJo Edwards-Helaire, wife of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, was the one to reveal Kelce planned the festivities. “It was, a congratulations party. And a surprise from Trav,” she commented on TikTok, according to a screenshot.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Kelce has not been shy about supporting Swift’s tour. After her final show in Vancouver, Canada on Dec. 8, he discussed the end of the Eras Tour on his New Heights podcast. “It’s insane. Absolutely insane. Over 10 million people in the stands over the course of it, like cumulatively. It’s pretty crazy,” he said on the Dec. 11 episode.

“Shoutout to everybody that was a part of that show,” Kelce continued at the time. “Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything but that was a full production, man. It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people.” He added, “And mostly because of Taylor.”