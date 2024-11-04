Here's Why Swifties Think An Eras Tour Doc Featuring Travis Is Coming

Swifties are convinced another Eras Tour movie is in the works. Taylor Swift already made a film about the record-breaking stadium tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which she released in October 2023 and is now available on Disney+. But after spotting camera crews at Swift’s shows in Indianapolis, fans think that an Eras Tour documentary is coming — and that Travis Kelce will be featured in the project.

The original two-hour-and-48-minute-long Eras Tour film did not include any backstage moments, focusing solely on Swift’s career-spanning set list. But fans think that Swift has another Eras Tour project coming up — one that will include backstage moments and behind-the-scenes details.

In November, the crowds at Swift’s Indianapolis concerts noticed camera crews throughout the show — and what they seemingly captured has only solidified this fan theory. On Nov. 2, Kelce made an appearance at Swift’s show, and camera crews filmed his arrival. As one fan account put it, “Wtf they were even filming travis arriving to the stadium, what is blondie plotting for that docu.” Another wrote on X, “They filmed him arriving too?!? I need whatever Tay has up her sleeve NOW (respectfully).”

Fans said Kelce was also filmed watching the show and leaving the performance to meet up with Swift backstage. “Oh the camera man filming travis during the ttpd set omg i bet he was filmed during so high school too I NEED THE DOC,” a fan posted on X alongside a video of Kelce in the audience. “They were filming Travis not only on the exit but the WHOLE night?! I fear I’m not gonna survive this documentary,” another wrote after watching clips of Kelce at the show.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelce wasn’t the only one getting filmed. One fan video taken on Nov. 3 captured a cameraman filming the audience’s cheers after Swift performed “Champagne Problems.”

After seeing all these moments caught by the camera crew, one fan wrote, “They’re truly filming all that’s going on behind the scenes - i CANNOT wait for the documentary because like omg? how many cool moments we might get to see.”

Although Swift hasn’t commented on this particular fan theory, Swifties are pretty much in agreement that an Eras Tour doc is forthcoming. Of course, some fans have proposed other theories about the camera crews. “I saw they were filming travis appearing at the indy n2 and i think it’s for so high school music video,” one wrote on X.

Others are optimistic about Swift potentially adding to the Eras Tour movie, which came out before Tortured Poets: “I just literally really hope we get an updated eras film with TTPD included and a live tour album.”