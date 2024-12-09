Taylor Swift Made This Sweet Change For Her Last Eras Show

After 149 shows, Taylor Swift has wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour. On Dec. 8, Swift performed her last concert of the tour in Vancouver, Canada, and the Tortured Poets Department singer made a sweet change to the show format in honor of the last night.

For every other show, Swift would bow with her backup dancers after “Karma.” Then, as they left the stage, she’d bow one last time (on her own) and wave as the platform lowered her beneath the stage. But Swift decided to switch things up for Vancouver Night 3, choosing to leave the stage with her Eras Tour dancers and backup singers instead of making a solo exit.

Fans noted the difference. “Tay leaving the stage with her dancers and backing vocalists instead of descending underneath the stage solo is everything and speaks volumes about her <3,” one wrote about the final bow on X, formerly called Twitter. Another wrote, “FOR THE FIRST TIME, TAYLOR LEFT THE STAGE WITH HER DANCERS AND BACKUP SINGERS INSTEAD OF GOING DOWN HERSELF.”

During the final show, Swift gave another shoutout to her Eras Tour crew’s hard work. In a video posted to TikTok, Swift talked about what the tour meant to her. “Thank you, this tour has been the adventure of a lifetime,” she said after performing “Champagne Problems.”

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift continued, “I speak on behalf of my band, my crew, my fellow performers, who all left their families and spent time away from everything that they know and love and have performed when they were sick. When anything was going on in their lives, they made sure that this show happened for you and I just wanted to say that on behalf of all of us, we will never forget you giving us that moment. Thank you so much.”

There were a few more sweet surprises in store for Swift’s last Eras performance. While singing “Long Live” during her acoustic set, Swift made a notable lyric change. The original lyrics go, “It was the end of a decade / But the start of an age.” Instead, Swift sang, “It was the end of an era / But the start of an age.”

She also gave her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a nod during “Karma,” singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” for her final show.