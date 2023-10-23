Alexa, play “You’re On Your Own, Kid” by Taylor Swift. The slow-burn Midnights track introduced the most iconic accessory (sorry, heart-shaped sunglasses) to the Swiftieverse: Friendship bracelets. The beaded wristbands have become a mainstay of the Eras Tour, so much so she’s encouraged fans to wear them to her concert film. Now, it seems the singer is taking her own advice to the next romantic level.

On Oct. 22, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. ICYMI, she’s currently in her football era, thanks to her new romance with Travis Kelce. Her latest appearance at Kelce’s game marks her fourth time cheering him on in the bleachers; however, this occasion was a little different.

Many fans noticed the singer, who supported the team alongside Brittany Mahomes, wore a friendship bracelet that had “87” in the center. This trinket is clearly a subtle nod to Kelce, as this is his jersey number. Not to mention, the NFL star adores this number since it’s the year his brother, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, was born. Talk about a sweet Easter egg.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swifties couldn’t get over the singer wearing her heart on her wrist, which feels just as legendary as when the duo hard launched their relationship earlier this month. On X (formerly known as Twitter), several users gushed over Swift’s supportive gesture while another joked the Midnights star is “down bad” for Kelce. It appears Swift’s bracelet was a good luck charm, as Kelce’s team won the game. Following their victory, the new couple were reportedly seen holding hands while leaving the stadium together.

These layered bracelets might become Traylor’s love language. Before the couple became official, Kelce tried gifting the singer his own piece of hand-made jewelry in July. That month, the football star revealed on the New Heights podcast (which he co-hosts with his brother Jason) that he attended Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas. He clearly understood the lore in creating and trading Swiftie-clad bracelets at the shows, and had one prepared for Swift. However, he never had the chance to give it to her.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce told his brother at the time. “I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

With Swift donning her “87” bracelet, it seems Kelce creating his own “13” wristband might be in order.