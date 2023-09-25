It’s a good time to be a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fan. On Sept. 24, Swift attended Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting next to his mom in the family suite and seemingly confirming dating rumors about the duo. Afterwards, they hit the town together in a red convertible, no less. The outing broke the internet, prompting thousands of Traylor memes on TikTok and Twitter. It wasn’t just that fans were surprised by the couple, but many also became convinced that Swift and Kelce were meant to be all along, à la “Invisible String.”

Apparently, Swift was happy to take up Kelce on his offer to come to a Chiefs game. ICYMI, on Sept. 21, Kelce told the The Pat McAfee Show, “I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. We'll see what happens in the near future.” Only three days later, Swift attended Kelce’s game, proving that shooting your shot is always worth it.

Following the *very* public outing, a source told People, “Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.'" The insider added, “She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

Suffice to say, Sept. 24 was a fairytale — and now, some fans are convinced it’s been a long time in the making. Here are 13 Easter eggs that Swift and Kelce were meant to be.

Taylor’s “Mary’s Song” Lyric On Swift’s debut album, she has a song titled “Mary’s Song” about two people who fall in love and grow old together. In it, she sings, “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh, my, my, my.” While Swift was referring to the couple’s respective ages in this verse, fans quickly applied the lyric to her and Kelce. His jersey number is 87 (a tribute to his brother’s birth year), and her next re-recorded album is 1989, giving this sweet lyric a new meaning.

The Numbers Add Up Every Swiftie knows that numerology often doubles as an Easter egg. Swift, who constantly references her lucky number 13, has confirmed that numerology is always on her mind. “I love numbers. Numbers kind of rule my world,” she told Paul McCartney in a 2020 Rolling Stone interview. That same year, she told Jimmy Kimmel, per Billboard, “The numerology thing, when it doesn’t take over on its own, I sort of force it to happen.” Looking at the numbers, Swift and Kelce make sense. They were both born in 1989 — an important year for Swift and her Grammy-winning album. Plus, Kelce’s number of the field is 87. 87 + 13 = 100. Reminder: In the Swiftieverse, there are no coincidences.

Taylor’s “Arrowhead” Reference In “Cornelia Street” Jason Hanna/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Lover, Swift sings “Cornelia Street,” a love song that focuses on the fear of losing your SO. The lyrics go: “We were a fresh page on the desk / Filling in the blanks as we go / As if the street lights pointed in an arrowhead / Leading us home.” The kicker (football pun intended)? Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Dates Line Up Swift and Kelce went public with their connection when she attended a Chiefs game on Sept. 24. During the game, Swift sat in Kelce’s family suite at Arrowhead Stadium, and after the Chiefs’ victory, she and Kelce were spotted leaving the stadium together. Flashback to 12 years prior — to the day — when Swift performed at Arrowhead Stadium during her Speak Now tour. (Remember: No! Coincidences!)

The Chiefs Won By 31 Points While Swift was in the stands, the Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10. Winning by 31 points might not mean much (to non-Chiefs fans), but Swifties know all too well that 31 is just 13 in reverse. Back in 2020, Swift talked to Jimmy Kimmel about the number 31. “In my mind, it’s just the opposite. It’s just 13 backwards,” she said. When Swift turned 31 in 2020, she wrote on Instagram, “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards.”

The Philadelphia Eagles Connection Cooper Neill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Kelce’s brother Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. A Pennsylvania-native, Swift is a long-time Eagles fan. In her song “Gold Rush,” she actually sings about her “Eagles T-shirt.” Though some fans thought it was a reference to the band the Eagles, Swift clarified her meaning during her Philadelphia Eras Tour stop. “I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team,” she said, per Fox Sports. Though Swift sported Chiefs clothing for Kelce’s game on Sept. 24, this wouldn’t be the first time someone was caught in the middle of two teams. Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason’s mom who Taylor accompanied to the game, wore a Chiefs-Eagles mashup jersey when her sons played each other in 2023 Super Bowl.

Taylor’s TikTok Before Performing “Stay Stay Stay” On July 28, Swift posted a TikTok ahead of her show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In it, she’s wearing a red and yellow T-shirt, which is mostly covered by a black sweatshirt. One eagle-eyed fan pointed out that T-shirt looked suspiciously like Chiefs merch. That’s not all. The next night, at her July 29 show, Taylor performed “Stay Stay Stay” as one of her surprise songs. The lyrics go: “This morning I said we should talk about it / 'Cause I read you should never leave a fight unresolved / That's when you came in wearing a football helmet / And said, ‘Okay, let's talk.’” Singing about a football player love interest who has a playful personality? Travis Kelce fans, rise up.

Taylor’s “Fifteen” Lyric About “The Boy On The Football Team” In “Fifteen,” Swift sings, “But in your life you'll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / But I didn't know it at fifteen.” The lyrics were initially part of her 2008 Fearless album, but in the 15 years since then, Swift has accomplished plenty of great things (ahem, winning 12 Grammys and breaking Ticketmaster) — maybe it was time to revisit boys who play football.

They Are Both Archers Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swift’s song “The Archer” is all about reaching for more. “I've been the archer / I've been the prey / Who could ever leave me, darling? / But who could stay?” she sings. Although it’s unclear if Kelce relates to that exact lyric, he does have a similar signature move. Often, when Kelce scores a touchdown, he mimes a bow and arrow. As if that wasn’t enough, Swift is a Sagittarius, a zodiac sign symbolized by the archer.

Their Astrological Compatibility Is Intense Based on the stars, Swift, a Sagittarius, and Kelce, a Libra, have great chances of working out. “She's a fire sign, and he's an air sign. This is one of the best combinations. It translates to lots of excitement, stimulating conversations, and spontaneous adventures,” astrologer Chelsea Jackson tells Elite Daily. Plus, according to Jackson, Libras like Kelce “tend to be pretty relationship-oriented and romantic,” which sounds perfect for Swift.

Taylor’s “Ready For It...?” Lyric & Travis’ Instagram The very first track of Reputation opens with Swift singing, “Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him / Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted.” Travis’ Instagram handle is @killatrav. As one TikToker pointed out, “It’s fate.”

Taylor Took A Pic With His Jersey During Red Era Back in 2013, when Taylor was on her Red Tour, she took a picture with a fan who gave her an interesting prop to hold: a Travis Kelce #87 jersey. The photo, which is circulating on TikTok, prompted one fan to write, “This is insane they are so connected.”