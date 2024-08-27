Another year, another murder mystery to solve. Only Murders in the Building is officially back with its most star-studded season yet, and as fans eagerly streamed the Season 4 premiere on Hulu or on Disney+ through the streamer’s new Hulu bundle, a few subtle clues pointing to the identity of the new killer stood out. So grab your magnifying glasses, theorists, because we may have already found a prime suspect... or suspects.

As Season 3’s cliffhanger ending alluded, the new season of Only Murders centers on the murder of Charles’ stuntwoman Sazz. She was mysteriously shot in Charles’ apartment, but the slaying was covered up for days. It wasn’t until Charles, Mabel, and Oliver investigated Sazz’s apartment that they discovered her incinerated remains, which they confirmed to be her ashes due to the metal Bulgarian joints among them (a unique surgical quirk that Sazz often boasted about, according to Charles).

In true Only Murders fashion, it’s never too early to start picking up on suspicious clues. What stands out most of all so far are all the notes that were scattered on Sazz’s desk. The Arconia trio only picked up on an ominous paper with the phrase “Looking at Charles” scrawled on it, but there seem to be many other clues among those scraps, like a note saying “West Tower, Arconia???,” a reminder to cancel a doctor’s appointment due to an upcoming trip, and a lot of mysterious numbers.

But what feels like the biggest hint is a golf scorecard with the phrase “Long game” written on it.

Hulu

The ominous phrase could just be a red herring referring to Sazz’s actual golf game, but the event the scorecard is from should raise fans’ eyebrows: “The 5 ½ Lesbian Brothers Invitational Golf Tournament.” The strange name seems to be a reference to two characters introduced earlier in the premiere, Tawny and Trina Brothers.

Hulu

Not much is known about these twin sisters yet, except that they’re a buzzy directing duo who signed on to helm the movie based on Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s investigations. But if the Brothers sisters did indeed host an invitation-only golf tournament that Sazz attended, it certainly puts a lot more suspicion on them.

