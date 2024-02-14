Only Murders in the Building makes its premise clear right in its title. For three seasons, mismatched neighbors-turned-investigative podcasters Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have stalked the halls of the Arconia apartment building in New York trying to solve the string of murders taking place there. But in Season 4, the trio is about to break their core rule. Yep — Only Murders in the Building is going to leave the building.

The big setting change was revealed by Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich in a Feb. 13 interview with Deadline. “I’m very excited to see Steve [Martin], Martin [Short], and Selena [Gomez] take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles,” he said. “In the same way that [showrunner] John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles.”

While moving the show to Los Angeles is definitely a big shock (especially given its location-based title), the Season 3 finale may have planted a few seeds hinting at how this coastal jump will happen — and who may be returning because of it.

The Move May Hint At Fan-Faves Coming Back

The Los Angeles announcement could also be a subtle indication that a few Season 3 guest stars will show up once more. At the very end of Season 3, Loretta (Meryl Streep), Dickie (Jeremy Shamos), and Tobert (Jesse Williams) all set off to Los Angeles for upcoming gigs. That seemed like a farewell to these characters at the time, but now it sounds like a possibility they’ll return in the L.A.-based season.

Hulu

1 Arconia Murder Is Still Unsolved, Though

As has become a tradition in Only Murders finales, Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger when a mysterious assassin shot Charles’ stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) in Charles’ apartment. Naturally, fans assumed Sazz’s murder would be at the center of Season 4, but with the news that the show’s moving to L.A., it’s become less clear what the new season will be about.