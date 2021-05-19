When it comes to telling dad jokes, your dad gives Johnny Rose a run for his money. Your father figure may have even told you this himself when you marathoned Schitt's Creek together, and laughed at Johnny's hilarious one-liners. Since your dad is as LOL-worthy as the head of the Rose family, or possibly even Roland Schitt, show him how much appreciate his jokes with these Schitt's Creek quotes for funny Father's Day captions.

These Schitt's Creek quotes for Father's Day will make him chuckle, and be the "pizzazz" your Instagram post needs. You can add your favorite to a photo of him giving fatherly advice, much like Johnny tries to do with Alexis after she breaks up with Ted or with David when he's learning all about tax write-offs. He won't be able to resist a smile when he sees the post, which may or may not include a screenshot from an episode of the show. In true dad and Johnny Rose fashion, he might send you a thumbs up, followed by a strong attempt to understand social media. ("Tweet us on Facebook!")

Your dad or the father figure in your life aside, your entire family will likely get a kick out of these Schitt's Creek quotes for Father's Day captions as well. They'll double-tap your photo, and be equally tickled by your witty use of the show's lines. Isn't that screamnastic?

Pop TV