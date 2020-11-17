If you're looking for some sage advice, look no further than the patriarch of the Rose family from Schitt's Creek, Johnny. It's businessman Johnny who always knows how to bring his family together, and offer up some wise (yet hilarious) words of wisdom. This is why you should use Schitt's Creek Johnny Rose quotes for Instagram to bring your pictures to the next level.

Just like Johnny can't go a week without Moira around, your snaps just aren't quite the same without a proper caption. It's time to invest as much into your Insta posts as Johnny puts into the Schitt's Creek Motel. That's where these Johnny quotes come in handy.

Add a hilarious one-liner to your next selfie to make your friends LOL. Or, use a sweet quote to show how much you care for the Moira to your Johnny. These quotes can even come in handy when you decide to rewatch the series. Get a cute selfie of you and your roomies sitting in front of the TV or dressed up in your Rose family best, and post it with a quote. Anyone who loves the show as much as you do will know just where they came from, and like it right away.

Netflix

1. "Tweet us on Facebook!"

2. "Word to the wise. When you're speaking to somebody wise, you lis... You're cognizant of what they're saying."

3. "People love pizazz."

4. "I could look at this muffin and say, 'this is a fine muffin.' I'd kill for a bagel, but I haven't seen one bagel since I got to this town."

5. "Let me explain something about business. It's a dance. And sometimes you lead. And sometimes you follow."

6. "It was a complicated order form, all right? There were a lot of fields to fill in."

7. "Talk to the hand, son, because the ears are no longer working."

8. "Are you in danger? Blink if you're in danger."

9. "Well, this town is very screamnastic."

10. "Hashtag. Is that two words?"

11. "I don't like your tone."

12. "Are we having a bad day, honey?"

13. "It's a night shirt, David."

Netflix

14. "That was the joke!"

15. "All right, you know what, I hate to break up this party, but this is my office, and I do have a lot of work to do."

16. "You're not the only one with an online presence."

17. "Oh, I know I don't have any money, but I need to look like I don't have money."

18. "Anyway, I'm gonna quit while I'm ahead, folks."

19. "Friends are getting the same discount as family? That doesn't sound right."

20. "Wait! Stop the car! Just wanted one last look. Driver, we're ready."

21. "Well, I was trying to give you a hug."

22. "Well, you can't greet customers with that face."

23. "Why am I getting booed?"

24. "And you know why, honey? Because you're better 'than' that."

25. "Well, how's that for timing!"

26. "I don't wanna be taken advantage of because I'm overdressed."