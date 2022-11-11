Everything Jennifer Aniston Has Said About Her Love Life

And no, there’s nothing about being on a “break.”
After spending 35 years in the spotlight, Jennifer Aniston’s love life has been examined from every single perspective — including her own. Though the actor tends to keep her private life, well, private, she does occasionally open up about her relationships. Read on for Aniston’s quotes about love and relationships.
Reflecting on her relationship with Brad Pitt in 2005 (after their divorce), Aniston recalled to Vanity Fair, “We had so much fun falling in love. It was so private; we kept it to ourselves for so long. It was something we were really proud of.”