Jennifer Aniston's Relationship History Includes 3 Friends Guest Stars
And no, her past flames don’t include David Schwimmer.
It seems like there’s nothing Jennifer Aniston stans love more than speculating about the actor’s love life. From theorizing about her possible romance with David Schwimmer (false), to hoping she’ll reconcile with Brad Pitt (not gonna happen), to wondering whether she and John Mayer are hanging out again (unlikely), Jennifer Aniston’s relationship history continues to prompt curiosity, even though she’s seemingly been single since 2017. It’s unclear whether Aniston will ever start things up with an old flame, but she did say she’s open to finding love again.
During a June 2021 interview with People, Aniston said that — while she’s probably not interested in getting married again and definitely not interesting in joining Raya — she would like to get back in the dating game. “I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for,” she said. “It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."
She may be single and ready to mingle now, but that hasn’t always been the case. From her whirlwind relationship with Pitt to her heartbreaking history with Justin Theroux, here are all the lucky men Aniston has romanced over the years.
Whether she finds that “fantastic partner” she’s looking for or not, I hope Aniston keeps on living her best life.