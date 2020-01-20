The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were very good to both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Pitt won an award for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Aniston took home an award for her performance in The Morning Show. They both gave incredible speeches and looked like perfect 10s. Oh yeah, and they also basically held hands backstage and broke the internet. If you haven't seen the photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards yet, then prepare you heart, because Bradifer (you heard it here first — it's going to be a thing) is back, baby.

In case you've somehow forgotten, Pitt and Aniston were married for five years before they announced their separation (and simultaneously broke America's heart) in 2005. Following their divorce, Pitt started a family with Angelina Jolie and Aniston had a few fleeting romances before tying the knot with Justin Theroux. But then Pitt and Jolie split in September 2016, and Aniston and Theroux announced their separation in February 2018, and the stars were aligned for a Bradifer reconciliation. Which brings us to the 2020 SAG Awards, when the two shared a moment after winning their awards that left everyone shook.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever since Pitt showed up to Aniston's 50th birthday party in February 2019, fans have been on the lookout for hints that these exes may be more than friends. Even before they had their magical moment later in the night, Pitt and Aniston gave everyone heart eyes during their respective speeches. Behind-the-scenes footage showed Pitt intently watching Aniston's acceptance speech backstage, and cameras caught Aniston affectionately smiling in the audience while he accepted his own award. Honestly, just look at her face and try not to melt into a goopy puddle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then came the big moment when the two reunited backstage after their SAG Award wins. The former couple embraced, chatted, and then — when Aniston turned to move on (because she's a hot commodity, guys) — Pitt reached out and grabbed her wrist, like he just wanted her to stay with him. Um, SAME, Brad.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, the internet had a LOT of feelings about this flirty encounter. Some people were pretty emotional.

Others were confused AF.

Some people were aware they were blowing things a bit out of proportion, but just couldn't help themselves.

And others were convinced that 2020 will be the year for Brad and Jen 2.0.

Am I the only one more excited to see what will happen between Pitt and Aniston at the 2020 Oscars than to see who actually at wins Oscars?