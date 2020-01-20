Although Brand Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were only married for five years (2000-2005), fans still love to keep up with the friendly exes and all of their encounters. The latest of which was at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19. Both parties were in attendance and they each had adorable reactions to the others' speech. In particular, a behind the scenes video of Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston's 2020 SAG speech is so sweet, it'll have you feeling some major nostalgia.

Aniston took the stage in a dazzling white dress at the SAG Awards after winning Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for the Apple TV+ original The Morning Show. While she's obviously has made a name for herself in the industry, this was actually her first individual SAG Awards win. And by the looks of this video, Pitt stopped everything he was doing to watch her speech from back stage.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video below:

Earlier in the evening, Pitt took to the stage himself to accept his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. In the movie, directed by legendary Quentin Tarantino. Pitt played Cliff Booth, stuntman to movie star Rick Dalton (Leonarado DiCaprio).

He earned buzz from his acceptance speech in which he joked about how the role of Cliff was difficult to play because he didn't get along with his wife. "It's a big stretch," Pitt said with a playful smile. The camera crew at this year's SAG Awards was definitely in peak performance tonight, because they immediately cut to show Aniston's reaction as she smiled and clapped in approval of the joke.

Although the pair divorced in 2005, it's clear from their reactions they're still on good terms and remain super supportive of one another. On the red carpet, they were even spotted joking around, and Pitt grabbed Aniston's hand before she walked away. Leave it to Pitt and Aniston to set the best example of how to remain on good terms with your ex.