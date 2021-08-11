David Schwimmer Responded To Those Rumors He's Dating Jennifer Aniston

Plot twist: Ross and Rachel may have been on a break (sorry, Rach), but David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston never got together in the first place. The Friends reunion special, which aired in May 2021, kicked up heaps of nostalgia dust — especially for Schwimmer and Aniston, whose on-screen on-again, off-again romance as Ross and Rachel captivated audiences for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. But now, amid swirling rumors that he and Aniston have been “spending time together” (wink wink), a rep for Schwimmer has come forth to say there is “no truth” to suspicions that he and Aniston are dating, per the UK Sun. Could I be any more gutted?

This is hardly the first time Schwimmer and Aniston have been suspected of dating. Since a source reportedly told Closer that taping the reunion “stirred up feelings” for Schwimmer and Aniston, the actors have been bombarded with interview questions about their off-screen relationship. In June, Howard Stern asked Aniston if she’d ever “banged” Schwimmer. She responded, “I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

To be fair, the rumors of a potential Schwimmiston love story aren’t entirely unjustified. During the reunion, both actors revealed that they’d had crushes on each other from the very beginning, citing their real-life chemistry as the reason Ross and Rachel’s relationship resonated so deeply with audiences around the world.

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer said. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary — we respected that.”

Aniston shared that she had once had feelings for Schwimmer, too. “I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is … on national television!’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” she said. Aniston also echoed Schwimmer’s statement about never having an opportunity to get together off-screen. Instead, she said, “We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

From Brad Pitt to John Mayer and recent ex-husband Justin Theroux, Aniston has had no shortage of headline-grabbing relationships in the 17 years since Friends came to an end in 2004. Schwimmer, on the other hand, has kept a lower profile, marrying artist Zoë Buckman in 2010 and divorcing in 2017. Now that Aniston and Schwimmer are ostensibly both single for the first time in a long time, fans refuse to give up hope for these real-life lobsters to finally settle down and mate for life.