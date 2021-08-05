With Bennifer making a comeback, anything is possible, right? When their whirlwind romance came to a surprising end in 2004, it seemed like the couple was done for good. But now, it’s 2021, and Bennifer is back and better than ever. Now, Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer might be making their own comeback, too. Well, at least they may be according to a compelling new fan theory. What is going on? Jennifer Aniston addressed the dog collar fan theory she’s dating John Mayer, and it’s kind of hilarious.

Let me explain. It all started way back in 2008, when Aniston and Mayer started dating after meeting at an Oscars party. They broke up a year later and moved on with other people so quickly, the world pretty much forgot they dated at all. But fast forward to 2021, when Mayer posted a Tiktok with his dog. Nothing special so far, right? Wrong. Fans immediately pointed out that the dog in Mayer’s video looked strikingly similar to Aniston’s pup, Lord Chesterfield.

Here’s Mayer’s pup:

Now, compare that to Aniston’s dog:

So what does a dog collar have to do with anything? Well, fans thought the dogs’ collars looked the same, which had them speculating Aniston and Mayer may have reignited their flame. Did the couple buy the dog collars together? Or is this the same dog?

In an interview with InStyle, Aniston was asked to identify the mystery dog collar, and let’s just say, she cleared things up. "It's funny you should say that, because the collars are so cool," she said. "My trainer's friend makes them — the brand is called RN Design. I've received a lot of questions about the dog collars."

Aniston and Mayer’s one-year relationship ended on a sour note, like most of Mayer’s relationships do. In an interview with Playboy, the Freefallin’ singer made some controversial comments, suggesting that Aniston was too old for him, or that he was just too young for her. “I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last,” the singer announced at the time. “In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32,” he said.

“One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumour that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference,” he said. “The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction.”

In an interview with Vogue, Aniston didn’t keep quiet, either. “He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human. And it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy,’” she explained. “We care about each other. It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realise, we maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful.”

With Bennifer 2.0 making a serious comeback, there’s still a little spark of hope that Aniston and Mayer might want to give things another try, but then again, maybe they shouldn’t? The dog collars looking the same might be proof that things are heating up again, or maybe (probably?) just a coincidence.