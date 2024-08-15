If delighting in Emily Cooper’s messy love life and unrealistic fashions feels somewhat familiar to you, it might be because the stylish romance reminds you of Sex and the City. There’s a reason that Emily in Paris and SATC are so often compared, the most notable being that they share the same creator in Darren Star. Yes, Lily Collins can also see the similarities — especially in the newly released Season 4. And she sees Emily channeling one member of the iconic brunch-loving foursome more than ever before.

“I’d say Carrie Bradshaw,” Collins tells Elite Daily, when asked which SATC character Emily is most like in Season 4. “Because we get to travel more this season. Emily’s work leads her to so many cities around the world and she's just opened herself up to new explorations and adventures. She's always optimistic about what might come.”

Of course, Carrie had her own Parisian adventure toward the end of Sex and the City (one that’s recently become an inescapable meme), so the comparison makes a lot of sense. Although, Collins can see pieces of Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha in Emily’s personality as well.

“I think there's little elements of each of them in her, because different characters bring out different sides of Emily, and I think she even surprises herself sometimes,” Collins said, going on to list out qualities Emily shares with the four different women. “She's very logical and practical. She can be a bit sassy and sexy. She loves to work. She also loves fashion, she loves her family.”

The fourth season of Emily in Paris exemplifies this diversity of personality within Emily. She constantly prioritizes her job (just like Miranda), she has an unexpected outdoor sexual romp (total Samantha), and then immediately feels guilty about the new experience (hello, Charlotte).

But, as Collins notes, it’s Carrie’s spirit that’s really leading Emily forward this season, as she’s finally in the throes of her big love with Gabriel. Let’s just hope her time in Paris has as romantic an ending as Carrie’s did.