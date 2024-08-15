Emily Cooper is a magnet for drama... and it’s usually her own fault. Throughout the first three seasons of Emily in Paris, the Instagram-obsessed marketing agent became entangled in messy love triangles, committed cultural faux pas, and flubbed countless PR campaigns (before frantically saving them in the end). Because she’s so prone to disaster, it can be hard for viewers to root for her sometimes — even Lily Collins herself admits there’s one aspect of the character she finds “frustrating.”

Collins tells Elite Daily that she gets annoyed by how Emily struggles with “being comfortable in the uncomfortable.” “Emily's usually stuck between two options, A or B, and she sees it as black and white. She doesn’t see the gray area,” Collins says. “It can be frustrating. You want to say, ‘Girl, you are also in an option. Just be settled in the moment and see where you're at. Don't be so laser-focused on two other things.”

While this was a defining character trait for Emily in the first three seasons, it’s something Collins thinks Emily is getting much better at in Season 4. Notably, an entire episode in the new season is devoted to Emily embracing gray areas as she rekindles her relationship with Gabriel through masquerade role play and risqué rooftop sex.

Netflix

Collins notes that Emily is much more mature this season, and the fact that she’s learned to catastrophize her personal and professional decisions a little less is proof of that. In the past, the social media manager only made matters worse when she fixated on trying to solve issues that didn’t always need solving — not to mention the emotional turmoil she put herself and everyone else through by waffling between Gabriel and Alfie.

But signs of Emily’s growth are sprinkled throughout Season 4. Yes, she’s still surrounded by drama, but for the first time, she at least sets a few boundaries, like refusing to get too involved in Camille and Sofia’s relationship and accepting the end of her romance with Alfie.

Emily Cooper is finally growing up, and Collins is thrilled she’s leaving her black-and-white worldview in the past.