The only thing buzzier than a show everyone loves is a show everyone loves to hate, and that's a big part of why Emily in Paris has remained a hot topic a full month after its premiere. Netflix's fish-out-of-water series has inspired hilarious memes and tons of silly back-and-forths among fans online, but not all of the responses have been good-natured. The show was widely panned by critics, but Lily Collins' response to Emily in Paris criticism shows how she is using the backlash to move forward.

Since it debuted at the beginning of October, Emily in Paris has taken over social media, with viewers cracking jokes about the ridiculous but fascinating storylines. However, a number of people were not laughing along. Various French critics took issue with how the series characterized Paris and its residents, accusing it of employing weak clichés and stereotypes.

Collins has seen these critiques, and she finally responded to them in her November 2020 cover story for Vogue Arabia. Surprisingly, the Emily in Paris star said she saw those negative reviews as a positive thing. "As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve," she told the publication.

Perhaps the most exciting part of Collins' statement is how certain she seems to be that a second season of Emily in Paris will happen. Collins went on to explain in the interview that what she meant by being "allowed to improve," sharing that she is excited to help evolve the narrative in a potential follow-up season by working more closely with creator Darren Starr and the rest of the producers.

While Netflix has not picked up a Season 2 for Emily in Paris yet, the cast has been teasing new storylines in interviews. And although Netflix famously does not release its viewership numbers, it's pretty safe to assume Emily in Paris was a hit for the streamer considering the stir it created on social media.

Collins' response to the ani-Emily in Paris crowd comes a couple weeks after her castmate Lucas Bravo shared his own reaction to the negative reviews in the French press. Bravo conceded that the show is rife with clichés, but argued that they are intentional in order to best portray Emily's singular view of Paris: "We're portraying clichés and we're portraying one single vision of Paris ... French critics, they didn't understand the fact that it's just one vision. They're like, 'Oh, this is not what Paris is.' Of course. Paris is many things," he said.

Clearly, the negative reviews have not gotten to the Emily in Paris stars, and it looks more likely than ever that a Season 2 is on the horizon.