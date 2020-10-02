There are a whole lot of things to love about Netflix's newest series, Emily in Paris. The gorgeous French settings, the enviable designer fashion, and the laugh-out-loud moments make it a treat to watch. But perhaps the biggest draw is all the juicy drama in Emily's new European life. From work mishaps to multiple love triangles, Emily in Paris has plenty of storylines that leave fans wanting more. Since Season 1 ends with a few different cliffhangers, fans are left wondering whether there will be an Emily in Paris Season 2 to provide some answers to the lingering plot questions.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Emily in Paris follow. The title of Emily in Paris is pretty descriptive of the series itself: It follows Emily (Lily Collins) as she moves to Paris to work at a marketing firm. Along the way, her very American sensibilities clash with the Parisian way of life. But luckily, Emily meets friends like Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat), who help her feel a little less alone. However, new friends also bring new drama, and for Emily that comes in the form of Camille's boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who Emily realizes she has a très strong connection with.

In the Season 1 finale, after episodes and episodes of tension, Emily and Gabriel finally sleep together right after he breaks up with Camille and right before he leaves Paris for good... or so everyone thought. At the very end of the season, Gabriel suddenly announced he was staying in Paris after all, thanks to an investment from Emily's very flirty client. Right after Emily finds this out, Camille reaches out, saying she needs to talk to Emily. Oh, and on top of that, Emily just secured Camille's family's champagne business as one of her firm's top clients. It's a whole lot to pile on at the very end of the season, and it leaves a lot of room for more stories in a possible Season 2.

Another season of Emily in Paris hasn't been announced yet, but according to Ashley Park, the door is open for one. "The excitement for the show has been very humbling and overwhelming and so exciting," she tells Elite Daily. "I think that the way the season ends, I, as a viewer, want to know what happens."

While Season 1 is filled with lots of romantic drama for Emily, viewers don't get to see much of the other characters' love lives. A Season 2 could leave room to show more of what's going on with characters like Park's Mindy when Emily isn't around.

"Maybe a love interest would be nice," Park says. "As we’re following Emily’s story in Season 1, we’re glimpsing into the cafe scenes where they’re talking about Emily’s woes. But for sure, Mindy is around doing stuff and with other people, so it would fun to maybe explore [in future episodes]."

