If you're anything like me, you might be having a bit of wanderlust, only intensified by the fact quarantine is still in effect many places, preventing people from traveling. Luckily, the new teaser for Netflix's new TV show, Emily in Paris is here, and it contains sweeping views of the city that just might quench your thirst for travel. If nothing else, it might also give you a reason to look forward to staying in, because the premiere date for this fun new show featuring a lovable lead who gets into shenanigans and wears beautiful clothes — much like Sex and the City — is sooner than you think.

Emily in Paris is the brainchild of Sex and the City and Younger creator Darren Star — so you already know this show is going to be full of glamor and probably a bit of relationship drama. Lily Collins was first announced as the series lead in April 2019 (when the show was originally set to air on the Paramount Network), and will play an "ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago," who lands her dram job in Paris when her company acquires a French marketing company. The series will follow Emily's life in Paris, which is "filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances," per Netflix.

Before today, fans got hints of what the show will look like via social media posts from the stars and crew on set. A deep dive into Lily Collin's Twitter feed shows lots of prints, high-end designers, and daring looks will be part of the series styling, which is led by SATC legend Patricia Field.

Now, fans will have a bit more knowledge of what they can look forward to, as the first trailer for Emily in Paris officially dropped on Sept. 1. The teaser shows Emily getting her footing in the new city, introducing herself to new friends, getting cozy with a few very attractive men, and strutting around the city in gorgeous outfit ensembles.

In addition to releasing the teaser today, Netflix also announced that Emily in Paris will premiere on the streaming platform on Oct. 2. BRB while I watch this trailer on repeat until that day comes.