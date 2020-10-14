Emily In Paris begins as a "fish out of water" fantasy, "An American Midwesterner In Paris," if you will. But when Emily wasn't busy being bowled over by life in a city that's been standing since 3 B.C.E., she was falling for Gabriel, the handsome neighbor who happens to be a French chef. But he's not the character fans are shipping Emily with; most are instead left hoping Emily and Camille will get together in Emily In Paris Season 2.

The first complicating factor in Emily's would-be love story with Gabriel is her new bestie Camille, who Emily discovers is Gabriel's girlfriend only after kissing him. And it's not just the whole "girl code" thing — which kept Emily away from Gabriel until they sleep together at the end of Season 1 — making things interesting. The truth is, fans aren't really shipping Gabriel and Emily. (Though Twitter agrees the actor who plays the chef, Lucas Bravo, is a whole damn meal.) Instead, the hope is that Emily realizes her true match is Camille.

The Emily-Camille ship launched the moment the two characters met — at a romantique flower shop, no less. Two women hit it off immediately, and had a très cute moment when they accidentally kissed each other on the lips when saying goodbye. From then on, fans have been holding out hope the two will become more than friends.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bravo hinted the show could be setting things up for an eventual Emily-Camille relationship, or even a full-on polycule involving his character. He said:

We planted a few seeds about different characters. Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she's like, 'Oh, I'm not sorry.' And then when [Emily and Camille are] in bed, and I'm liking the picture, it's all little seeds. Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren [Star, the show's creator] wants this second season to be really open-minded. He wants to explore different things and make it realistic of what the world is now.

Could Emily In Paris dive into the world of poly relationships for the second season? It wouldn't be the first rom-com to do so. HBO Max's Trigonometry is a rom-com about a throuple, and Netflix's The Politician has also included polyamory storylines as well. Considering Emily's growing comfort level with trying new things, this could make a potential second season a whole different world of fun — as long as the show gets it right.

Emily In Paris has yet to be renewed for Season 2, but fans are hopeful an announcement will come soon.